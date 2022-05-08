NewsHound

Ed, Daisy and Amna on Lib Dems’ local election success

By | Sun 8th May 2022 - 8:53 pm

Leader Ed Davey, Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper and Vice President Amna Ahmad have all been commenting on the Lib Dems fantastic election results this weekend.

Ed and Daisy were both on the Sunday morning shows.

On Sunday Morning, Ed said that Lib Dems wanted to get rid of this Conservative Government and the results show we can beat them. Watch the whole interview here from 22 minutes in.

Meanwhile, Daisy was on Sophy Ridge, hailing our fantastic results:

On Friday, Vice President Amna Ahmad was part of a Guardian panel analysing the elections. She said:

It is usually foolhardy to directly equate local and national politics, but this time it felt different. Voters told me that they were worried about rising inflation, spiralling energy costs and, in the wake of Partygate, couldn’t help but feel that the Conservative cabinet was only looking out for itself. Councillors – current, new and former – have told me that cash is desperately needed from central government to do more for those most in need – but that local government is seen as a low national priority. I’ve noticed ethnic minority communities feeling let down by promises of a Brexit “dividend” that never transpired, and anecdotal evidence of particularly low voter turnout among these groups. It’s clear that the Lib Dems provided an alternative for many thousands across the country.

Neither Boris Johnson nor Keir Starmer can claim an outright win today, despite reasonable results in parts of the country. This makes the next 12 months, in the runup to the next local elections and a rumoured general election, a critical time.

