Alliance success: shooting for the stars

Shoot for stars, for if you fail you will land in the clouds, we are told. Well over the last 2 days of watching the count in Northern Ireland I’m not quite sure whether it is Cloud 9 or some new star that the Alliance Party has found themselves on.

Going into this election, our Northern Irish sister party, the Alliance Party were in a familiar position for them the 5th largest party in the Assembly, although only just behind the Ulster Unionists and SDLP. However, there was ambition, there was vision and there was determination to do better.

Each of the 18 seats in Northern Ireland selects 5 MLAs by STV. In the past Alliance has entered two candidates in each of their target seats as much as a means of vote management rather than, with the exception of East Belfast and the hope in North Down, to return 2 MLAs. As the first preference votes started to come in Friday afternoon, those of us making our own spreadsheets starting to see something, and we kept checking and double checking as the counts progressed that we weren’t just wearing rose tinted glasses.

You see Alliance were running 24 candidates, meaning they were running two candidates in only 6 seats. East Belfast, South Belfast, North Down, Lagan Valley, East Antrim and Strangford. All of these are in the Belfast commuter belt and have returned Alliance MLAs on a consistent basis. However, this time things were looking different and good. In the first three their two candidates combined for the most first preference votes of any party, they were second in Lagan Valley and East Antrim and even Strangford a close third with 23.1%.

In all six as well the vote management, who to vote 1 in which ward, had both candidates placed well to survive long into the transfer process. Indeed, the first declaration of all was in Strangford where Kelly Armstrong was returned on First Preferences and gave Alliance an early lead on the seat counter at the bottom of the screen.

There is an oft repeated mantra that first preferences are good, but transfers are what count and historically Alliance have always been transfer friendly. People who vote for other parties of all types usually seem happy to include a preference for Alliance.

Things were also looking good in a number of seats with only one candidate. In South Down, a seat that had never elected an Alliance MLA, Patrick Brown was sitting third on first preferences behind two Sinn Féin candidates. Other seats were also in play depending on those important transfers it was certainly looking good.

As the counts went on the psephologists were trying to work out what was the situation for each party most of them said Alliance could expect 12 seats at worse and 15 at best. That was until late on Friday night when former leader David Ford came on and started to talk of the possibility of 16 or 17. Around midnight on Friday East Antrim became the first seat to fully declare all seats including both Stewart Dickson and Danny Donnelly for Alliance.

On Saturday the seats kept coming, South Belfast returned Paula Radcliffe and elected the Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl who will become a mother again in 2 weeks. Indeed all the seats that Alliance stood two candidates in elected them both.

Alliance made a series of breakthroughs in Paisley Country, ie North Antrim, returning their first ever female MLA in Patricia O’Lynn, Paddy Brown in South Down, Eóin Tennyson became the youngest MLA elected in Upper Bann. Finally, Nuala McAllister completed the team of 8 men and 9 women unseating the SDLP’s Infrastructure Minister in the process.

All seventeen of the Alliance MLAs promise to turn up at Stormont on Monday at 9 o’clock ready to start work. However, the DUP who had collapsed the executive in February are still threatening that they will not take part in the procedures to nominate the Minsters and Executive to re-establish the institutions until the NI Protocol the thrust of their campaign is dealt with. This despite them polling 6.7% fewer first preference votes and losing seats, their manifesto rejected and their mandate reduced but still they hold sway. The people of Northern Ireland like elsewhere want their politicians to deal with their actual issues with cost of living and the health service and deserve better than a failure of the Assembly to start working on these issues.

* Stephen Glenn is the Chair of the Northern Ireland Liberal Democrats and a member of the Alliance Party. He has stood as a Westminster Candidate for the Lib Dems on three occasions.