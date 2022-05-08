Wallace: Undermining the roots of our democracy

If you’ve read Sally Hamwee’s account last week of the way that the government pushed the Nationality and Borders Bill through both Houses of Parliament, and of the failure of the Labour Party in the Lords to stand up against some of its most illiberal elements, you won’t be surprised to hear that the same happened at the end of the parliamentary session to the Elections Bill – rightly condemned by Alastair Carmichael in an article for the Times as ‘undermining the roots of our democracy.’

The Bill arrived in the Lords with a report from the Commons Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs, drafted after it had been through the Commons, which declared the Bill ‘unfit for purpose’. Ministers simply ignored the committee’s criticisms. They similarly ignored the recommendations of the Committee on Standards in Public Life on Political Finance, published last summer, and the earlier warnings of the Intelligence and Security Committee’s Russia Report that the Electoral Commission needed stronger powers to prevent foreign funding and influence corrupting UK campaigns.

The Bill – now an Act – weakens the powers of the Electoral Commission, gives the government the right to tell it which priorities to follow, introduces photographic identity requirements for domestic voters but easier registration and lifetime voting rights for overseas citizens, and does nothing to tighten controls over political finance. Indeed, the absence of any information from the government as to how it will manage the expansion of the number of eligible overseas votes suggests that the main purpose of this significant expansion of the franchise is to make it legal for wealthy expatriates living long-term in Monaco or other tax havens to donate to the Conservative Party.

This Act is both constitutionally and electorally significant. Legal changes relating to the regulation of party political campaigning ought in a democracy to be the subject of consultation – and some effort at consensus – among different political parties, not pushed through by a government which won 43% of the vote in the last election. Electorally, it tilts the ‘playing field’ further in favour of the Conservatives, who already benefit from the incompleteness of the electoral register – estimated at 8-9m missing citizens – which the Act has ignored. Chris Rennard estimates that the introduction of compulsory voter ID may be worth 10-15 additional seats for the Tories, as poorer voters face greater obstacles in polling stations. As we argued throughout the Bill’s progress, there is no evidence that impersonation is a serious problem in British elections; the Conservative push for voter ID, like other aspects of its right-wing slide, is lifted from the voter-suppression efforts of US Republicans.

Why didn’t Labour oppose the Bill more strongly? On the final day it was before the Lords, more Liberal Democrat peers voted on key amendments than Labour, despite the far larger size of the Labour group. Part of the political and constitutional crisis the UK faces is that the Labour Party remains divided about its priorities, and its attitude to reform of a political system that at least keeps it in place as the main opposition to the Conservatives, with occasional chances to take power – protected from the challenges that have shrunk socialist parties in other European countries. And Labour is unsure whether it wants to appeal more to the young and educated or to the older traditional working class – and is doubtful if it can hold the support of both.

Whatever happens at the next election, constitutional reform will have to be back on the agenda. The Institute of Government’s Hannah White has just published Held in Contempt: what’s wrong with the House of Commons, bleakly setting out the government’s efforts to side-line Parliament and avoid scrutiny. This will need to be a cross-party effort, in contrast to the Tories’ partisan populism, for which we will have to argue in the new session, which starts on May 10.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.