The Voice

Ed Davey asks Prime Minister for apology on ambulance delays after woman’s death

By | Wed 8th March 2023 - 1:19 pm

At PMQs today, Ed Davey told the devastating story of an elderly woman Jean, who dialled 999 only to be told it would be an eight hour wait for an ambulance to arrive. Jean was forced to drive herself to Eastbourne District General Hospital, where she collapsed in A&E and died an hour later.

He asked the Prime Minister to apologise to Jean’s family and all those who have lost loved ones amid a crisis in ambulance services in the South East and across the country.

The text is below:

Mr Speaker,

When Jean rang 999, she was told it would take at least eight hours for an ambulance to arrive.

So she got in her car and drove herself to Eastbourne District General Hospital.

She paid for parking, and made it to the entrance to A and E – where she collapsed.

Jean died an hour later.

Mr Speaker,

No one should lose their mother or their grandmother like that.

So will the Prime Minister apologise to Jean’s family, and all those who have lost loved ones to this Government’s appalling ambulance delays?

Afterwards, Ed  said:

This heart-breaking case shows the devastating consequences of ambulance delays on patients and their families. My thoughts are with Jean’s family and friends.

Years of neglect and underinvestment are stretching our local health services to breaking point, but Conservative ministers just don’t seem to get it.

The Prime Minister should visit Eastbourne General Hospital A&E department to see for himself the true extent of this ambulance crisis. He also owes an apology to every family who has lost a loved one as a result of these dangerous waiting times.

Today’s response from Rishi Sunak was simply not good enough.

 

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Tim Rogers 8th Mar '23 - 1:41pm

    I cannot fault SirEd for his question but it should have been on immigration. Then their would have been a chance of getting him on TV after Labour and SNP. Ambulance waiting times getting no coverage today.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Tim Rogers
    I cannot fault SirEd for his question but it should have been on immigration. Then their would have been a chance of getting him on TV after Labour and SNP. Amb...
  • Jenny Barnes
    "the forthcoming asylum bill will resonate with those voters that handed Johnson an 80+ seat majority" exactly. Don't blame us that you're starving in a freez...
  • Joe Otten
    There was a thread on twitter the other day where ChatGPT was asked to name 10 philosophers. It named 10 western men and when asked why it apologised and named ...
  • Martin Gray
    Make no mistake - the forthcoming asylum bill will resonate with those voters that handed Johnson an 80+ seat majority...Coupled with a compliant media , the bl...
  • John Payne
    Jenny Barnes I totally agree. Presumably the timing of the fantasy scheme is intend to help them with the council elections. This requires a robust response fro...