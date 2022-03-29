Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign over “Partygate” fines

Ed Davey’s response to the news that the Metroplitan Police have issued an initial 20 fixed penalty notices over the Downing Street Parties held during Covid restrictions was short and sharp. (Plain text below.)

If Boris Johnson thinks he can get away with partygate by paying expensive lawyers and throwing junior staff to the wolves, he is wrong. We all know who is responsible. The Prime Minister must resign, or Conservative MPs must sack him.

The Metropolitan Police were slow to investigate what was going on but their findings show that at the very least, Boris Johnson’s statement to Parliament that no rules were broken, was inaccurate. In the olden days that would have been enough in itself to merit resignation.