Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign over “Partygate” fines

By | Tue 29th March 2022 - 12:30 pm

Ed Davey’s response to the news that the Metroplitan Police have issued an initial 20 fixed penalty notices over the Downing Street Parties held during Covid restrictions was short and sharp. (Plain text below.)

If Boris Johnson thinks he can get away with partygate by paying expensive lawyers and throwing junior staff to the wolves, he is wrong.

We all know who is responsible. The Prime Minister must resign, or Conservative MPs must sack him.

The Metropolitan Police were slow to investigate what was going on but their findings show that at the very least, Boris Johnson’s statement to Parliament that no rules were broken, was inaccurate. In the olden days that would have been enough in itself to merit resignation.

One Comment

  • Barry Lofty 29th Mar '22 - 2:54pm

    Although the world is in a very dark place at the moment I still wholeheartedly support Ed Davey,s stance on not forgetting the partygate and other scandals in which our PM was involved, after all the last two years were also a time of great stress and suffering for many and his behaviour should not be forgotten.

