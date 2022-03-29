The Voice

Wera Hobhouse calls for misogyny to be made a hate crime after research reveals women killed by men in 28% of murders

By | Tue 29th March 2022 - 11:30 am

House of Commons Library Research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has today revealed that 28% of all murder cases since 2016 are women murdered by men.

Since the brutal murder of Sarah Everard last year in March, the data shows that 109 women have been murdered where men were the main suspect, representing more than 2 women per week. This is out of 414 murder victims overall, equalling 26% of all murder cases.

Our Women and Equalities Spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse MP has slammed the Government for turning a blind eye to anti-women hatred and refusing to take violence against women and girls seriously.

Liberal Democrats have accused the Government of ‘turning a blind-eye’ to violence against women and girls, choosing to bury their head in the sand.

Wera said:

These figures lay are nothing short of a national scandal showing the epidemic of violence against women, perpretated by men.

It is shameful that the Conservative’s have turned a blind-eye to anti-women hatred and showing a disgraceful lack of understanding of the issue. Make no mistake – these murders are a result of misogyny and sexist attitudes throughout the UK.

We need a dramatic culture change with bold changes led by the Government. We must send a clear message by making misogyny a hate crime. If the Conservatives do not act fast to tackle the root cause of this violence, more women and girls will suffer at the hands of men.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Barry Lofty
    Although the world is in a very dark place at the moment I still wholeheartedly support Ed Davey,s stance on not forgetting the partygate and other scandals in ...
  • Barry Lofty
    If COVID taught us one thing it was that human beings need some peaceful individual space, some of the planning for new estates etc should seriously take this k...
  • John Grout
    I agree that the land value market/model is utterly broken and needs fixing, but I'm not comfortable with the thinly-veiled criticism of Young Liberals here, an...
  • Joe Bourke
    David Raw, the comment above speculates that the source of the quote falsely attributed to Churchill and erroneously citing Emrys Hughes book was probably Ge...
  • Peter Watson
    I don't see why targets and policies should be mutually exclusive; surely a target can be a good way to judge the success or otherwise of those policies and a h...