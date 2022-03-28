Welcome (belatedly) to my day: 28 March 2022 – Let the People Sing?

I’m on my way back from an event at the University of Bradford, which might explain today’s very slow start today. And, for those of you who know Bradford, you’ll have recognised the picture. For those of you who don’t, the statue of J B Priestly stands in front of the National Science and Media Museum.

Universities have suffered rather badly under recent Conservative administrations. Brexit has impacted on students coming here via the Erasmus programme, and research has been impacted by arguments over our participation in the Horizon 2020 programme. Throw in the impact of culture warriors with blue rosettes, and it’s been difficult to balance budgets and attract talent from beyond our shores.

And Bradford has suffered too. Like many Northern towns and cities, it has some wonderful municipal architecture but, unlike some other places, there isn’t the money available to restore Victorian buildings, o convert them into apartments. The unwillingness of the Government to invest in key infrastructure projects such as improvements to the Hull – Leeds – Manchester – Liverpool rail corridor, combined with a focus on key regional hubs, means that, whilst Leeds has done well, Bradford has suffered from a drain of facilities towards its more successful neighbour. The potential is there if only the Government would offer the right incentives.

In fairness, politicians are currently focussed on developments in Ukraine and on cost of living issues. And I am reminded that Tony Greaves was calling for increases to the National Insurance threshold nearly a decade ago. The equalisation of tax and NIC thresholds will take a number of low paid workers out of NIC but, given the impact of inflation and the increased rate of NIC charged, it will be greatly outweighed by additional financial burdens on households with little or no financial resilience already.

The war rages on in Ukraine, and the Russian military are demonstrating that they weren’t the efficient fighting force that we’d been led to believe they were. Their infantry capacity has proved to be poor, leading them to revert to artillery and missile attacks. Whilst Ukrainian forces have been very effective, terrorising the civilian population may well allow Putin to “create facts on the ground” and secure the Donbas long term. Are NATO members committed to support a lengthy conflict, or will the Russian people continue to accept what their leaders are telling them?

And so, unusually, I’ll end here with the hope that you’ve had a good day, and I’ll see you next week!

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.