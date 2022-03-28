Targets aren’t policies – the flawed Liberal Democrat position on homes and planning

The “Building Communities” motion last autumn left us with a target of 380,000 new homes a year, despite opposition from ALDC and most of the Party hierarchy. The grassroots, especially the young, don’t trust their colleagues who have to work with government at all levels.

Targets like this are gestures that discredit our radical tradition. They are not policies and they are bound to fail unless a Party has policies that can deliver them. Noticeably none of the policies in the motion were opposed. Just the target.

The national housing target merely “feeds the beast” that is the cartel of national homebuilders and speculative landowners, in combination with lenders who between them kill our real economy. I began my working life 50 years ago as a chartered builder working for one of them. I wondered why housing site construction always made a loss until the regional manager took me aside at a training function and said: “Tony, we make all our money on land deals.” So began my inyerest in land economics.

“Investment” in a finite natural resource simply hands over wealth created by entrepreneurs and workers, to be locked up in bank balances as unearned gains. Legalised theft. It inflates the balance sheets of large companies that plunder and speculate at our expense. That wealth needs to be re-invested in things society needs, not in pandering to greed.

The Young Liberals who promoted the motion last autumn won’t like to see the subject coming up for review so soon (this autumn, unless FCC changes its plans) but I would personally rather see the Party enter the next General election with no national target than with one that is even more ridiculous than other parties. We would attract far more attention if we instead focused on a promise to deliver the policies that meet the needs of the country for decent homes that every household can afford to buy or rent and to live in, that also achieve everything possible to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint.

On the Homes & Planning Policy Working Group, almost every expert witness we have heard from agrees that it is the land market that lies at the heart of our dysfunctional housing market. This has to be one of the most important things that Government needs to fix. Whatever focus they might have on a particular area of housing or planning policy (e.g. tenancy law or home insulation), tackling the “Land Question” is most essential.

We have some excellent policies already in last autumn’s motion but if we cannot be honest with the public we don’t deserve to be treated better by them than they treat other parties – increasingly with disdain.

ALTER exists to explain why we robustly sing “The Land Song” still – over a century after Lloyd George legislated for Land Value Taxation (LVT). Much has changed in society, technology and housing tenure since then – but not in Liberal values and attention to rational evidence-based policy.

While presided over for 20 years until 2018 by eminent Lib Dem economists of the 20th century like Chris Huhne and Vince Cable, ALTER has helped develop fair and modern ways to achieve what our forefathers were close to achieving: a tax on the rental value of all land. Our Commercial Landowner Levy (CLL), passed as policy in 2018, would transfer property tax liability to owners, not occupiers. Almost every other advanced country does that.

Furthermore, ALTER would argue that land with planning permssion or assigned for housing in a Local Plan remains liable for CLL until homes are occupied and tax liability passes from the owner/developer. That would capture more land value per year than even quadrupling council tax.

According to a briefing for members of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Land Value Capture, founded by Sir Vince in 2018, the uplift in land value that our planning system creates results in nearly £10bn/yr of ‘missed’ revenue for local government in England. That is £10bn that could pay for infrastructure and decent, well insulated homes. Only if we collected it in a way that seriously incentivises developers to build can we ever achieve a housing target.

We have the policies. The two most powerful ones need to go together: reform of the 1961 Land Compensation Act and LVT on non-residential land. These would only hit unproductive so-called ‘business’, so will lose us few votes.

This is what the debate on Homes & Planning must focus on, not targets.

* Dr Tony Vickers is Vice Chair of ALTER (Action on Land Taxation and Economic Reform) and Chair of West Berkshire & Newbury Liberal Democrats. His doctorate was in land value mapping and he was a researcher and lecturer on ‘green taxes’ at Kingston University School of Surveying and Planning for ten years until 2015.