Ed Davey: Call COBRA meeting over further Ofgem cap rise

As if people weren’t already struggling with just about everything going up very steeply in price, Ofgem said today that further pain is on the way. A further rise in the energy price cap means that households could be paying another £900 per year come October. This would be an almost doubling of the cap in 6 months and would be disastrous for people who were finding impossible to afford the basics before April’s rise.
Ed Davey has called on the Government to declare a national emergency and convene a special energy COBRA meeting to chart a way forward.
He said:
It is now or never to save families and pensioners on the brink. The government must declare the cost of living crisis a national emergency. Boris Johnson has sat on his hands for months, he cannot waste a single second longer.
Millions of people will face the heartbreaking choice between heating their home and putting food on the table if the Government fails to act.
The Prime Minister must finally show national leadership. An energy COBRA must be convened immediately, including hauling in energy firms to finally declare a windfall tax on their eye-watering profits.
Britain will never forgive Boris Johnson if he fails to save families and pensioners in a national emergency.