The Voice

Ed Davey: Call COBRA meeting over further Ofgem cap rise

By | Tue 24th May 2022 - 5:07 pm

As if people weren’t already struggling with just about everything going up very steeply in price, Ofgem said today that further pain is on the way. A further rise in the energy price cap means that households could be paying another £900 per year come October. This would be an almost doubling of the cap in 6 months and would be disastrous for people who were finding impossible to afford the basics before April’s rise.

Ed Davey has called on the Government to declare a national emergency and convene a special energy COBRA meeting to chart a way forward.

He said:

It is now or never to save families and pensioners on the brink. The government must declare the cost of living crisis a national emergency.  Boris Johnson has sat on his hands for months, he cannot waste a single second longer.

Millions of people will face the heartbreaking choice between heating their home and putting food on the table if the Government fails to act.

The Prime Minister must finally show national leadership. An energy COBRA must be convened immediately, including hauling in energy firms to finally declare a windfall tax on their eye-watering profits.

Britain will never forgive Boris Johnson if he fails to save families and pensioners in a national emergency.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jeff
    Malcolm Todd 24th May '22 - 3:17pm: Still touting that old rubbish, Jeff? Rubbish or not, it’s what we had signed up to. It was a treaty obl...
  • Joe Otten
    @Laurence Cox, I think you are trolling now. I am making a clear distinction between on the one hand deciding that other people are not worth having around ...
  • Malcolm Todd
    Still touting that old rubbish, Jeff? Have you actually read the text of the EU 'decision' that you repeatedly link to? The EU 'decided' that "an excessiv...
  • Joe Bourke
    Peter, The National Insurance threshold will increase to £12,570 in line with the income tax personal allowance from July this year. The combined income tax...
  • Joe Bourke
    Occasionally a high level diplomat comes clean with what is really going on behind the scenes. Boris Bondarev, a veteran Russian diplomat to the UN Office at Ge...