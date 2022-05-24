Jack Meredith

We must protect Britain’s liberal democracy from the Conservatives

Tue 24th May 2022

The Conservative Government is on an illiberal rampage, bringing in multiple laws which threaten our civil liberties

From suppressing voter turnout by requiring voters to show ID at polling stations, to criminalising the right to protest peacefully, to bringing the once independent electoral commission under government control, the UK – to borrow a phrase from SNP MP Mhairi Black – is “sleepwalking into fascism”.

The measures to tackle “serious disruption” in the Public Order Bill provide a blatant example. Not satisfied with tearing apart our democratic right to protest, the Home Secretary wants to impose banning orders on protesters, including electronic monitoring tags, travel restrictions, restricted internet access and curfews.

So this all begs the question; what can we do? What can we do to tackle these measures, and protect our basic democratic rights?

Luckily, we still have time before the Public Order Bill is set to become law, so the opportunity to protest peacefully is available to us. For those unable to attend physical protests, a plethora of options is available – contacting MPs, writing articles, getting involved with political parties and groups that fight to protect our rights.

One such option is supporting this petition from Big Brother Watch, calling for the removal of legislation to electronically tag innocent people for attending protests.

We cannot allow our great nation to fall further into the hands of illiberal authoritarians. 

Whether we come from right, left or centre political traditions, we should all play our part in protecting our precious liberal democracy. What will you do?

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.

