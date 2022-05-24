Caroline Pidgeon writes…Elizabeth Line: Much to celebrate, but much to learn as well

Today’s opening of the central section of Crossrail is something to celebrate.

The benefits from Crossrail (or the Elizabeth Line as it has become) will be immense.

It will transform travel across London, but also large parts of the South East. Indeed, it is myth that it is solely a London project. It will cut journey times, provide much needed additional train capacity and encourage people to switch away from making many journeys by car, including in time many people who travel around London by the M25.

Most importantly it will lead to a transformation in genuinely accessible travel. Passengers will be amazed by the long platforms and trains of 200 metres in length; taking rail and tube travel to a new level. All 41 Elizabeth line stations will be step-free to platform level, staffed from first to the last train, with a ‘turn-up and go’ service offered to anyone needing assistance.

However, whilst celebrating its opening, there is no excuse for forgetting that, as a project, it has fundamentally failed the basic test of being delivered on time and on budget.

The central section of Crossrail is opening three and half years late and even then one key station, Bond Street, will not be ready. Crossrail’s total construction bill is already £4 billion over budget and its delayed opening has drained TfL of much needed fares revenue over the last few years. The project will have cost around £20 billion on completion, though a good chunk of this has been paid for by London businesses.

The increased construction costs of Crossrail have resulted in many other transport schemes being delayed or even cancelled. The Bakerloo Line extension and the signalling upgrades on the Piccadilly Line are just two key projects from a very long list of transport schemes in London which have been ‘paused’ in recent years.

I have set out in detail how lessons need to be learnt from Crossrail in a recent article for the website OnLondon. Back in 2018 no one, including the then Chair and Chief Executive of Crossrail, wanted to admit it was not going to be ready on time, clutching at straws rather than reality. In addition, at this time, significant concerns raised by the independent reviewer, as early as January 2018, were largely ignored.

The work undertaken by the London Assembly Transport Committee – which I have co-Chaired since 2008 – discovered that the desire to achieve the completion date overpowered any professional and critical assessment of risk. We also concluded that the Crossrail Executive did not have the skills required at the later stages of the project to adequately assess and understand risks as they became apparent. There are very different skill sets needed on such a project from the early civil engineering, to the complex systems integration.

Celebrating the opening of Crossrail must go hand in hand with ensuring lessons are learnt for the future. We need more investment in rail across the UK, with learning from the Elizabeth Line on what went well, and what so clearly didn’t. Projects such as High Speed Two in particular have much to learn from Crossrail.

To the many people across the country who feel that rail improvements are much needed in their region – I agree. Investment in rail is needed across the UK. I would also add that despite all the rhetoric of levelling up, this Government has hindered the process by denying access to the cheap lending of the European Investment Bank. It is one of the many contradictions of Boris Johnson, that despite his role in the UK leaving the EU, he was happy for Crossrail and other transport projects to benefit greatly from borrowing from the European Investment Bank while Mayor of London.

I would like to see the funding mechanism that has funded Crossrail (which saw London businesses contributing significantly around the country) used as a model for new infrastructure projects.

But most importantly I also want to ensure that mistakes made with Crossrail are not repeated again.

We have much to celebrate today, but also much to learn for the future. We need to keep on investing in rail across the UK, to make it fully accessible and help with modal shift.

* Caroline Pidgeon is a Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member and Deputy Chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee