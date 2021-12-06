Mark Valladares

Guardian – vote Liberal Democrat in North Shropshire

By | Mon 6th December 2021 - 9:40 pm

It would be fair to say that the relationship between Liberal Democrats and the Guardian has been somewhat lukewarm for some time. The likes of Polly “that Liberal Democrat idea is very good, vote Labour” Toynbee have given us a thorough kicking for doing a bunch of things in coalition that Labour would have probably done had they not lost in 2010. But I digress…

Today’s Guardian editorial, headed “The Guardian view on a byelection test: Labour voters should back the Lib Dems”, is perhaps a sign that the pragmatists are at the editorial helm. In a forceful piece, they note;

But losing a leave-voting rural constituency would be a bigger earthquake and send shock waves through the Conservative party. Even if the Lib Dems came close, the result would send a shiver up the spine of Tory MPs. That is why North Shropshire’s Labour voters ought to set aside their tribal loyalty and back the Lib Dem candidate.

They go on to suggest;

A byelection defeat next week would probably have a dramatic effect on government policies – the last one led to a rethink on Tory planning proposals.

But for me, the final paragraph has more long-term significance;

Yet how is it better for Labour’s backers to let the Conservatives keep their parliamentary majority instead of increasing the number of Liberal Democrats at the Tories’ expense? The Lib Dems came second to the Conservatives in 80 seats in England in 2019. Without a Lib Dem revival, Labour has no serious prospect of being in power.

.

It’s a very good question to ask. Have Labour activists in North Shropshire (and elsewhere) got an answer?

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

