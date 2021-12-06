North Shropshire Conservative Councillor defects to Reclaim

Well, well, well, what is happening to the Tories in North Shropshire? It is reported this morning that Anthony Allen, a Town Councillor in Market Drayton, has defected to Reclaim, who have claimed him as their first elected councillor.

Exc: 10 days before polling, one of North Shropshire's Tory cllrs has defected, becoming Reclaim's 1st elected official. Anthony Allen warns: 'the Conservatives simply aren't conservative any more,' citing concerns on migration, high taxes & green issues.https://t.co/FKJXSYgwYT — James Heale (@JAHeale) December 6, 2021

Now, as a parish councillor myself, describing Mr Allen as a top Tory councillor, as Reclaim have done, is a bit like describing me as a senior figure in Suffolk local government, but it does give the impression of a Conservative campaign in disarray.

As reported by the Independent;

The 54-year-old cab company owner said his former party had “gone soft on illegal immigration, they’ve lost control of taxation and are obsessed with crippling green taxes nobody wants”.

