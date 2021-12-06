Welcome to my day: 6 December 2021 – “Fire The Cannons!”

Good morning, gentle reader!

It’s a murky start in the Gipping Valley this morning, but your day editor is alert and eager for a new week.

So, where to start? As Iain Roberts, once of this parish, noted on Twitter;

This week's government slogan is "Crime: we do it so you don't have to." — Iain Roberts (@slowbikeiain) December 6, 2021

It seems that we’re now into Government as angels dancing on the head of a pin, as ministers desperate try to define the word ‘party’ in such a way as to meet regulations that certainly weren’t broken. The fact that such gatherings were banned altogether doesn’t seem to register but, if reminder was ever needed, it does emphasise that rules are apparently for little people, as far as this Government is concerned.

David Raw asked why I’d picked the three events to mark that I did last week. Well, it’s mostly quirky with a hint of personal interest. So, for example, I’m the son of a Scot – my mother is from Keith, the Friendly Town – and whilst I probably wouldn’t have been a Jacobite, there’s a romance to the story which appeals to me.

Apparently, on this day in 1240, the Mongols occupied and destroyed Kiev, which seems slightly disconcerting given the buildup of Russian forces on the borders of Ukraine, whilst today sees the anniversary of the adoption of the Finnish Declaration of Independence in 1917. And, on a festive note, “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” was first aired on TV on this day in 1964.

In terms of today’s content, that’s a bit of a mystery, but we’ll see how things go.

And finally, a comment on comments. Might I politely remind readers that;

staying on topic

avoiding the temptation to attack other commenters rather than debating their ideas

are both GOOD THINGS and come highly recommended by the Editorial Team. And, just to remind you, it isn’t censorship, it’s being pro-courtesy.

Have a great day, especially those of you on the ground or on the phones in North Shropshire!

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice, and a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…