North Shropshire: We’re using actual staples on our leaflets so this is serious

I’m just resting up before another blitz of Focii-ing in North Shropshire early this morning.

The constituency is similar to Brecon and Radnorshire in that you can drive for what seems like hours and still see orange posters, denoting that you are still in the constituency. – A vast and beautiful rural area with some wonderful towns.

Our HQ is exceptional. Thanks, it seems, to some very nice supporters, we have a large, spacious and busy HQ which allows socially distanced stuffing. There are actual parking spaces for us!

When I arrived yesterday, I was soon dispatched beneath a ginormous pile of highly impressive Helen Morgan pamphlets (see photo below). I noticed that they are stapled together. Staples! Blimey! Actual staples! That is something you don’t often see in our literature.

Please do help as you can! We are running a fantastic campaign. Details of how you can help are here. You can donate to the. campaign here.

Here I am staggering out of the HQ yesterday:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

3 Comments

  • Tristan Ward 7th Dec '21 - 8:11am

    Looking forward to seeing HQ and constituency on Friday/Saturday

  • Paul Barker 7th Dec '21 - 9:36am

    I see that Labour “internal Polling” puts them 20% ahead of us. Do the local Labour Party actually believe this or do they actually prefer a Tory victory ?

  • David Walker 7th Dec '21 - 10:07am

    Sadly some would definitely prefer a Tory win to us winning and will do anything to derail us, whatever Labour centrally tell them.
    Thanks for helping Paul and everybody who has donated, called, delivered and door knocked so far. Numbers of volunteers are what will get us over the line. So if you can spare some time please do. We really are on the cusp of something spectacular but only if we have enough boots on the ground

