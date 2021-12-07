North Shropshire: We’re using actual staples on our leaflets so this is serious



I’m just resting up before another blitz of Focii-ing in North Shropshire early this morning.

The constituency is similar to Brecon and Radnorshire in that you can drive for what seems like hours and still see orange posters, denoting that you are still in the constituency. – A vast and beautiful rural area with some wonderful towns.

Our HQ is exceptional. Thanks, it seems, to some very nice supporters, we have a large, spacious and busy HQ which allows socially distanced stuffing. There are actual parking spaces for us!

When I arrived yesterday, I was soon dispatched beneath a ginormous pile of highly impressive Helen Morgan pamphlets (see photo below). I noticed that they are stapled together. Staples! Blimey! Actual staples! That is something you don’t often see in our literature.

Please do help as you can! We are running a fantastic campaign. Details of how you can help are here. You can donate to the. campaign here.

Here I am staggering out of the HQ yesterday:



* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.