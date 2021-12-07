Tax to invest, or cut taxes to neglect?

The weekend media have been full again of Rishi Sunak’s promise to return to tax cuts before the next election: cutting income tax and VAT further to win over – as Conservatives hope – wavering voters. But is it possible that the majority of voters would now prefer good public services, and targeted spending on long-term projects, to tax cuts that will squeeze public services further?

Martin Wolf in the Financial Times the other week argued that ‘we have to accept higher taxes to fund health and social care’, pointing out that the UK is still a modest spender on health compared to similar states. But it’s not just health that needs investment. The ‘Levelling Up’ agenda implies a generational commitment to higher investment in education, infrastructure, and economic innovation in the UK’s poorer regions. ‘Red wall’ seats the Conservatives won in 2019 will be lost again if all that happens is a trickle of money for specific local projects.

The contradiction between Sunak’s fiscal austerity and Johnson’s and Gove’s grand ideas about levelling up is becoming the deepest fault-line within the Conservative government, and a major threat to its credibility. November’s announcement of cutbacks in investment for northern rail was greeted across the region as a betrayal of promises to promote economic revival.

Levelling up has deteriorated into competitive bids for small packages of funding, with success disproportionately going to places with Conservative mayors and MPs. Different Whitehall departments distribute nearly 120 pots of money, with mayors and Councils spending their own money on consultants to help prepare their bids. Sums allocated are as little as £250,000 a time – for improving high streets or repairing historic buildings: central government playing at ‘local’ regeneration.

What’s the Liberal Democrat response? We need to develop a clear approach to the transition to a sustainable economy and the recovery from the twin setbacks of Brexit and Covid. We should cut specific tax rates where they may make a significant difference – on the lowest-paid and the smallest businesses, as Ed Davey proposed last week. But we have to accept, and to persuade voters, that the overall percentage of GDP taken in tax now needs to rise. Any government which we would support would have to embark on reforms of taxation to ensure greater fairness and to eliminate the many loopholes from which the wealthy benefit – such as the lower rate of capital gains tax than income tax.

Every time a Conservative minister promises tax cuts, we should challenge them on what spending programmes they plan to squeeze further: schools, public transport, housing, local government? Every time they attack alleged ‘waste’ in our squeezed public sector we should point out the billions that have been wasted in outsourcing services to private contractors and consultancies, and the profits transferred out of the country by many of those providers.

We should compete with Labour to take over the national commitment to levelling up – to reduce this country’s gross regional and local inequalities while at the same time reshaping our economy. The Liberal Democrat approach to levelling up will differ sharply from the Conservatives, in putting initiative – and money – back into local government and regional bodies rather than imposing detailed control from the centre.

Do we think that this message will go down badly in the ‘Blue wall’ seats we are working to capture? Polling evidence suggests that many of their voters now recognise that too many cuts have damaged public services, and that a fair society and a sustainable economy now require greater public investment.

I can offer an anecdotal impression. I was the invited speaker at a large City dinner in London last week (Lib Dem peers are asked to do all sorts of things), with the suggestion that I might talk about apprenticeships and skills. I linked those to the wider levelling-up agenda, arguing that reskilling left-behind communities in the north requires higher spending on education from infancy to adulthood, provision of better transport links, and support for local enterprise. I thought the message would attract criticism from such an audience. I was surprised by murmurs of agreement when I pitched for higher spending on schools, and by some enthusiastic comments as the dinner ended. There are more soft Conservatives out there than we may have thought, worrying about where the current government may be taking us to. We must win them over.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.