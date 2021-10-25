An Alternative Budget – a budget for the poorest in society

Embed from Getty Images

Rishi Sunak will be presenting his autumn budget on 27th October. Currently inflation is rising with wages increasing up to 7% in some sectors, quantitative easing is due to end at the end of the year. Rishi Sunak has stated he wants to reduce the deficit.

The economic outlook is not clear, but I think Rishi Sunak should assume that the increase in inflation will only be short-term and the government and the Bank of England will not need to take any action to reduce inflation. The ending of the Covid support schemes will reduce government spending by £100 billion. While household savings have increased, I don’t believe all of these savings will be spent into the economy next year, or will be large enough to make up for the £100 billion being removed from the economy.

Therefore I believe that the Chancellor should not remove all of the £100 billion from the economy but should commit to continue to spend up to £40 billion of it. I suggest he should make the following changes above the normal upgrades and what has already been announced.

Benefits are due to increase in line with the inflation rate of September which was 3.1%. The triple lock on pensions has been suspended for next year, so instead of pensions increasing by 8% (the expected increase in earnings) they will be increased by 3.1%. As the party now supports a UBI we should be moving towards the idea that a couple receives twice the amount as a single person. Therefore I would make an exception for the couple’s Guaranteed Pension and instead of increasing it by 3.1%, increase it by 8% to £291.92 a week. This would move it from being 1.53 times the single rate to 1.6.

Party policy to scrap the ‘bedroom tax’ and the benefit cap should be implemented.

If the Local Housing Allowance rate was restored to the 50th percentile more than 32,000 households would be lifted out of relative poverty including more than 35,000 children (based on Crisis 2019 figures). Therefore the Local Housing Allowance should be increased to the 40th percentile from April 2022 and the 50th from April 2023.

These four measures should remove many pensioners from poverty.

Universal Credit and the legacy benefits should be increased by 3.1% of their current value in addition to restoring the Universal Credit £20 a week uplift and extending it to the legacy benefits, so those who received the uplift have more benefit next year than this year. This would increase Universal Credit for those aged 25 and over to £97.31 a week for a single person and £141.32 a week for a couple.

In addition to this the Universal Credit work allowance should be restored for single people and couples without children (it was abolished from April 2016). The work allowance is the amount of money a person can earn before they start to lose their Universal Credit.

This is the time to really invest money in people. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. It is not often that the government increases spending by such a hug amount as it did for Covid support. When this support is no longer needed is the time to use part of it to help the unemployed gain the training and experience they need to do the jobs out there without this being a huge stimulus to the economy. The party policy of new Jobs and Training Guarantee schemes should be implemented. I suggest that £11.7 billion a year be allocated to it. This should finance having 1 million unemployed people on the schemes. Those on these schemes shall be provided with the training and work experience for them to be employable in the roles where there are currently lots of vacancies. (The government talks of investing for jobs, but their Restart scheme has only been allocated £2.9 billion with the aim of helping one million people; £2900 per person. They are trying to do it on the cheap.)

Central Government support to local authorities has declined from £36.4 billion in 2009/10 to £24.8 billion in 2018/19. I suggest it should be increased by £4 billion this year of which I would ring-fence £3 billion for social care. This would be on top of continuing support to meeting 100% of the extra costs and reduced income due to Covid.

There has been criticism of the decision to increase National Insurance by 1.25% for both workers and employers. The Conservatives call National Insurance payments for employers a tax on jobs. At this time I don’t think the government should be increasing the tax burden on employers. It could be replaced by increasing all income tax rates above an income of £32,000. The reason for picking £32,000 is that medium average earnings is £30,212 (August 2021). This means that less than half of people will pay this new tax. This might raise about £9 billion.

These changes (in the region of £40 billion) I believe are mainly targeted to help the unemployed and the poorest in society.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.