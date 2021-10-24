ALDC by-election report: 21 October 2021

It was a quiet week for by-elections – with only three principle authority local by-elections taking place on Thursday. However, it was still a great week for the Lib Dems – holding two principal authority seats in Birmingham and Horsham.

Birmingham City Council, Yardley East

On Birmingham City Council the Lib Dems held the seat of Yardley East with a huge 65% of the vote and a majority of over 700! Congratulations to newly elected Councillor Deborah Harries and the team in Birmingham on such a magnificent result.

Lib Dem (Deborah Harries): 1312 [65.3%, +0.4%]

Labour: 609 [30.3%, +0.1%]

Conservative: 89 [4.4%, -0.5%]

Horsham DC, Forest

In the South East the Lib Dems had a similarly impressive hold in Forest Ward on Horsham District Council. Newly elected Councillor Jon Olson achieved a fantastic 7.9% increase in the Lib Dem vote as he secured a 400+ vote majority. Congratulations to Jon and the Lib Dem team for a great hold against a strong showing from both the Conservatives and Labour.

Lib Dem (Jon Olson): 921 [47.4%, +7.9%]

Labour: 517 [26.6%, +4.2%]

Conservative: 410 [21.1%, -0.2%]

Green: 97 [5%]

Newark and Sherwood DC, Rainsworth South and Blidworth

The other principal authority election of the night was in the East Midlands on Newark and Sherwood District Council. Despite not standing in the last election, an Independent candidate took Rainsworth South and Blidworth ward from Labour with a 66% vote share – as Labour slipped down to third!

Independent: 650 [66.2%]

Conservative: 168 [17.1%]

Labour: 164 [16.7%]

A full breakdown of these results can be found on ALDCs website here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.