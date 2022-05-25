Partygate – what advice?

We are expecting Sue Gray’s report today, so I thought you might like to be reminded of the advice we were being given by the Prime Minister during the pandemic.

For example, this was from the very early days of lockdown.

Don’t break the rules. If you do, it won’t just impact you. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/P0BBoJAk0y — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 15, 2020

Ans this one was a few days before the party in the garden at Number 10.

Anyone can get #coronavirus and anyone can spread it. The social distancing rules apply to everyone.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/QcWexTOKEC — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 3, 2020

And this one, just two days before a gathering at Number 10 to say farewell to two members of staff, which the Police have said did breach the rules.

Meeting others from outside your household or support bubble puts you and others at risk of serious disease. Now more than ever, stay at home. #StayHomeSaveLives ➡️ https://t.co/shgzOurdZC pic.twitter.com/ZUOhvu9Aev — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 12, 2021

Reinforced by the highly trusted Chris Whitty:

“The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS.” — Chris Whitty, @CMOEngland on why it is so important we all #StayHomeSaveLives ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zEJD95Mc69 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 12, 2021

What’s that about house parties?

House parties spread the virus and risk lives. If you attend one you could be fined £800. We're cracking down on the minority that break the rules, to help protect the NHS and save lives. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/trvCglrkvb — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 21, 2021

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.