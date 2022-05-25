Robb Elementary School shooting – will America ever get a grip on guns?

By | Wed 25th May 2022 - 8:49 am

We woke to the grim news this morning of another mass shooting in a school in the USA. Nineteen young children and two adults died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in south Texas. The gunman, eighteen years old, had purchased two assault rifles and used them for a mass slaughter before being shot dead by police.

President Joe Biden just back from Asia made an emotion speech.

“As a nation we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby. I am sick and tired of it – we have to act.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, reported to be close to tears, said:

“Every time a tragedy like this happens, our hearts break. And our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families – and yet it keeps happening. So, I think we all know and have said many times with each other: Enough is enough. Enough is enough.”

 

But the resistance to gun restrictions, led by the National Rifle Association, is huge. No president has yet faced down the gun lobby.

A couple of decades I used to swig beers after work with the guys in a bar in Pasadena, generally liberally minded area. Despite the recent Columbine High School massacre, they were adamant that there was no need for gun control. They repeated the mantra: “Guns don’t kill. People do.” Missing the obvious point that if you can’t get access to high power weaponry, it is very hard to kill on mass.

That’s a lesson the UK learnt after the Dunblane massacre. But the Americans seem incapable of learning it despite the angst, pain and soul searching that occurs every time there is yet another mass shooting at a school, supermarket, church or event.

Connecticut’s Senator Chris Murphy, who represents Sandy Hook, made an emotional speech to Senate yesterday accusing the highest levels of government of doing nothing: “What are we doing? Why are we here?”

But there is already kickback from Republican senators, including Texas’s Ted Cruz.

How many massacres of innocents does it take before America realises that is no longer the Wild West but a nation that can and must control its lust for violence?

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Goble
    @ Lorenzo Cherin. " @ Lorenzo Cherin. "We need a regulator to regulate. And we need to nationalise energy and have it...
  • Peter Davies
    @Joe Bourke: Increasing the work allowance does mean increasing the number of people subject to means testing. If you increase the point at which you start tape...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Thank you form mentioning the “F” word. Creeping Fascism, without the boots, funny trousers and silly walks is already with us. Our party would do well to...
  • Brad Barrows
    Yes, and calling for peaceful protesters to be banned from protesting within 150 metres of a facility they are protesting about, as proposed by the Liberal Demo...
  • Michael BG
    Peter Davies, Replacing the Income Tax Personal Allowance and NI threshold with a UBI of the same value means that anyone earning more than £12,570 will not...