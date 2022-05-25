Robb Elementary School shooting – will America ever get a grip on guns?

We woke to the grim news this morning of another mass shooting in a school in the USA. Nineteen young children and two adults died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in south Texas. The gunman, eighteen years old, had purchased two assault rifles and used them for a mass slaughter before being shot dead by police.

President Joe Biden just back from Asia made an emotion speech.

As a nation we must ask: When in God’s name will we stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done? I’m sick and tired of it. We have to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris, reported to be close to tears, said:

“Every time a tragedy like this happens, our hearts break. And our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families – and yet it keeps happening. So, I think we all know and have said many times with each other: Enough is enough. Enough is enough.”

I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/8WI1nWHu6R — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

But the resistance to gun restrictions, led by the National Rifle Association, is huge. No president has yet faced down the gun lobby.

A couple of decades I used to swig beers after work with the guys in a bar in Pasadena, generally liberally minded area. Despite the recent Columbine High School massacre, they were adamant that there was no need for gun control. They repeated the mantra: “Guns don’t kill. People do.” Missing the obvious point that if you can’t get access to high power weaponry, it is very hard to kill on mass.

That’s a lesson the UK learnt after the Dunblane massacre. But the Americans seem incapable of learning it despite the angst, pain and soul searching that occurs every time there is yet another mass shooting at a school, supermarket, church or event.

Connecticut’s Senator Chris Murphy, who represents Sandy Hook, made an emotional speech to Senate yesterday accusing the highest levels of government of doing nothing: “What are we doing? Why are we here?”

But there is already kickback from Republican senators, including Texas’s Ted Cruz.

Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless. https://t.co/0tArGHosep — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022

How many massacres of innocents does it take before America realises that is no longer the Wild West but a nation that can and must control its lust for violence?

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.