Ed Davey: International Women’s Day is a chance to reflect

By | Wed 8th March 2023 - 7:00 am

Speaking ahead of International Women’s Day, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

International Women’s Day is a chance to celebrate women, honour their achievements, and reflect on where we still need to go.

Our country has taken many important steps towards achieving gender equality and I’m proud of the role the Liberal Democrats have played in delivering that progress.

This year, I will be celebrating so many incredible women – who have brought us this far; who work tirelessly for equality; and who will take us even further in the years to come.

2 Comments

  • Mel Borthwaite 8th Mar '23 - 7:28am

    Thanks for reminding me of this. I watched the SNP leadership debate on TV yesterday and it didn’t even occur to me that the fact that two of the three candidates are women is a sign of how far society has come.

  • Ruth Bright 8th Mar '23 - 9:46am

    Yes Ed we have come a long way – but still, unlike the Labour Party, we have NO policy or commitment to maternity leave for candidates, councillors or PPCs. Is it any wonder ALDC is putting out appeals for candidates to fill the gaps. 80% of women are mothers; it is hardly a fringe issue.

