Ed Davey: Johnson must sack Cummings now

Shortly after Dominic Cummings’ extraordinary media conference, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, said:
Countless people have lost loved ones and made enormous, heartbreaking sacrifices every single day since lockdown began.
Dominic Cummings has shown that these sacrifices by millions of people don’t matter to him. His refusal to have the decency to apologise is an insult to us all. It reveals the worst of his elitist arrogance.
The bond of trust between the Government and the people has well and truly been broken. The buck stops with the Prime Minister. By failing to act, he risks his Government’s ability to tackle this awful pandemic and keep people safe.
The Prime Minister must come clean about what he knows and terminate Dominic Cummings’ contract. It is now clearer than ever that, once we are through this crisis, there must also be an independent inquiry to review the Government’s actions.
Ed appeared on BBC News shortly after the media conference and added:
Cummings is now a distraction. The Prime Minister’s failure to act is making the job of dealing with coronavirus worse.
The PMs judgement is now on the line, and if he fails to deal with Cummings, his colleagues may start to ask “Is this the man we want to lead the country?”.
The lack of contrition (from Dominic Cummings) displayed a level of arrogance which is alarming.
Him remaining in post is getting in the way of the government dealing with this crisis.
Here is a clip of Ed’s appearance on BBC News:
Dominic Cummings is "reading different rules from the rest of us," says acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey
"If the prime minister doesn't act now, frankly he's not fit to lead the country in this crisis"
Updates: https://t.co/GYmbT7IvJv pic.twitter.com/5Jntu9xQEd
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 25, 2020
Cummings does ‘contrite’..I didn’t believe any of it..With the government’s facilities at his disposal ‘testing’, security and child care, whilst remaining in his London home, would’ve been a phone call away!
Ed did really well on the news following Cummings’s rose garden statement..
I thought Cummings gave a pretty good account of himself and suspect that public opinion will turn in his favour against the stone throwers.
However he may have been foolish to boasr that he foresaw a coronavirus pandemic coming and wrote a paper on it last year. If he is so clever why has the UK Government response seemingly been less successful than in some other countries. Ed Davey would be better to focus on this rather than getting in the gutter with the Bench of Bishops
Yes this information that he wrote about a pandemic coming along. Where is the report ? What happened to it? Why was it not acted on. Questions to be answered.
How can anybody defend Cummings arrogance, he deserves all the criticism he gets. I speak as someone who has not seen my children and grandchildren for 12 weeks and there many more in a worse position than myself, why should he feel he is above the corona virus law he supposedly helped to put in place? What an arrogant self serving bunch this government is!
I think public opinion is turning in favour of Cummings, I don’t know anyone in real life (not on line) that thinks he should resign. Time for Davey to move on to other things.
He just confirmed the substance of the allegations are true. The regulation he is relying on doesn’t apply to people with suspected coronavirus. He complains about the media but the most inaccurate media report about this scandal was the one written by his wife in the spectator.
Rather than draw a line under the story the press conference just raises more questions.
Why did he think putting his son in an enclosed space for 5 hours with someone with suspected coronavirus was better for the child than staying in London?
What was he planning to do if he had become ill or broke down on the drive to Durham?
If the point of going to Durham was to access childcare why did he visit a hospital to pick up his son during the period he was presumably infectious?
Is it really likely that on the only times he came into contact with the members of the public he was recognised?
What sort of person goes for a drive with their wife and son to test their eyesight?
Millions have made terrible sacrifices for the wider public good. He has fatally undermined the government’s key public health messages during a pandemic. He has to go.
Funny, I don’t know anyone in real life who thinks he should stay. So by my equally valid straw poll, Ed should carry on.