Isolation diary: Enjoying the sunshine

It’s a Bank Holiday – and, miraculously, the sun is shining! That’s not very British, is it?  It’s also quite ironic, given that many of us can’t get out and about to enjoy the day. The Government is, apparently, considering an extra Bank Holiday in October, but we can be pretty sure that the weather won’t be like today.

The UK tourism industry is really suffering this year. Already several hotel groups have collapsed or are struggling, and here and here. The coach industry is ‘decimated’.

Travelling abroad is a non-starter for most people because they will have to go into self-isolation for two weeks on their return. Hotels and other holiday accommodation will have to remain closed at least until 4th July, but even then will only be able to open if they can show that they are sticking to the guidelines.

In practice a number of hotels have remained open through lockdown, but not to their usual guests. Some are providing accommodation for rough sleepers through their local Councils, or to key workers who can’t return home, or are acting as refuges for people escaping domestic violence. Others are providing meals for key workers or for people in need, while some are housing food banks.

Coach tour operators are in a particularly difficult position, because for some reason they are not classified as being part of the leisure industry so can’t claim rates relief. Understandably, they think they should be treated at this time in the same way as hotels.

I’m afraid can’t support the leisure sector personally at the moment. Much as I would love to have a holiday this summer I don’t see us leaving isolation for quite a while.  Once we are free to leave our home, I imagine that we will still be nervous about the big world out there, and will want to take things very cautiously.

Maybe I will follow the example of a couple of friends who are going to France and Spain this week, while not leaving their back garden. They will be watching French and Spanish TV channels and films, and consuming food and wine from those countries, and even sleeping in another bedroom to help them feel that they have gone away.

Or maybe I’ll just settle down with a glass of honey rum and dream of my favourite beach in the Canaries.

 

 

 

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

