The Voice

Ed Davey launches his leadership campaign

By | Thu 4th June 2020 - 10:18 am

Ed Davey has today launched his bid to be Leader of the Liberal Democrats with this video:

Nominations close on 9th July and voting will take place in August with the result expected on 27th August.

 

One Comment

  • Catherine Jane Crosland 4th Jun '20 - 12:27pm

    In the leadership campaign last year, Ed very much focused on his family. His leaflets were full of pictures of his children. From this video, it looks as if this campaign will be similarly focused on his family.
    Yes, it is nice to know something about a candidate’s personal life, and Ed clearly has a lovely family of whom he is understandably proud. But I can’t help thinking of Gordon Brown’s remark, “my children are not props”. The first time we saw Gordon Brown’s children was after he had resigned as Prime Minister, when the family left ten downing street. Only then did he allow himself to show off his lovely family, when it was too late to gain politically from doing so. This does seem the more honourable behaviour. Or am I being overly critical here?

