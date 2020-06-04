Daily View 2×2: 4 June 2020

2 big stories

Alok Sharma is awaiting the outcome of his COVID-19 test, having caused the suspension of business in the Commons yesterday after showing signs of ill health whilst at the dispatch box. Perhaps the message will finally get through to Jacob Rees-Mogg that his caricature of parliamentary democracy should come to an end? Or are his intentions sinister rather than ill-advised?

One of the less immediately apparent impacts of the pandemic is a crisis in local government finance, with many councils now dependent to varying degrees on income from commercial property assets and commercial services. The crisis in the retail sector, as well as increased expenditure during the past three months or so to ensure delivery of key services, combined with a failure by central Government to finance the shortfall, is leading local authorities to warn that they will run out of money imminently.

North Devon DC is forecasting £3.4m of lost income and £600,000 cost pressures as a result of Covid-19. The council has received just over £1m from the £3.2bn emergency funding handed out to councils in the wake of the pandemic, leaving it with a shortfall of £2.9m for 2020-21.

Its Head of Resources is warning that, without information regarding further funding by July, the issuing of a notice under Section 114 of the Local Government Finance Act 1988 is likely. That would mean a freeze on all but essential spending while a plan is dawn up to bring the budget back into balance.

2 social media posts

Daisy Cooper isn’t beating around the bush…

Now @Jacob_Rees_Mogg should RESIGN as @CommonsLeader: for bringing the House into disrepute, and needlessly putting lives at risk. And the Speaker @LindsayHoyle_MP should return parliament to virtual proceedings only with immediate effect – tonight @Peston — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) June 3, 2020

Our Mayoral candidate for London, Siobhan Benita, has posted her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter demonstrations…