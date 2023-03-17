Mary Reid

Ed Davey: Lib Dems to target Labour voters in ‘blue wall’ swing seats

By | Fri 17th March 2023 - 1:30 pm

Ed Davey has been talking with the Guardian ahead of our Spring Conference. He outlines more about the Blue Wall strategy that the party has adopted – targeting parliamentary seats that are currently held by the Conservatives but where we were in second place.

The planned campaign of letters in Conservative-held commuter belt constituencies where the Lib Dems are the main challengers will be intended to persuade Labour supporters to lend their vote – not just as a means to change the government but because “they feel an affinity with us”, Davey said.

The letters, from Davey himself, will set out the Lib Dems’ promise to immediately restore overseas aid to 0.7% of GDP, saying it was vital the UK properly supported people in places such as Syria and Afghanistan.

For experienced campaigners there is nothing really new about this, although in the past the party has not always revealed its hand so clearly.

Ed said:

We want to make sure that in seats like these, people who would otherwise vote Labour aren’t voting for us just because we’re the only ones who can beat the Conservatives.

I’d like them to do it because they actually quite like us, and they feel an affinity with us. And I think they should with some of the positions we’ve been taking.

This isn’t being competitive against Labour in these seats, and I’m not trying to say you’re wrong to be Labour inclined. My push is to say: look at the Liberal Democrats. We share a lot in common.

When challenged about the party’s 9% standing in most polls he said:

In actual elections, I think we’re doing extraordinarily well.

I think the polls are quite a signal of anti-Conservative thinking. I’m not having a go at Labour, but I just don’t think that they have sealed the deal with people.

What that means is that where we are the clear anti-Conservative party, it is quite easy to persuade Labour voters to vote for us, because they’re really voting against the Conservatives.

The Leader’s speech is timed for midday on Sunday, and it will actually be the first time that Ed Davey will have delivered it in-person (although he did do it online at previous conferences).

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

