Ed Davey on historic North Shropshire win and Keir Starmer pact

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey spoke to BBC reporter Justin Webb earlier this morning. He said he was proud of our party and our campaigners. We have brought hope to the whole nation by proving the Conservatives can be beaten anywhere. Brexit was not an issue in the by-election. Voters were more concerned about ambulances and GPs.

Ed is cool on a pact with Keir Starmer for the next general election but confident that we can make more inroads into the Blue Wall.

Here is the transcript.

Ed Davey.

This is a watershed moment in British politics. It was a spectacular result and I couldn’t be more delighted for Helen Morgan, our new Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire. And I’m just so proud of our party, our campaigners. I think we brought hope to the whole nation. We’ve now at this year beaten the Conservatives in two of their safest seats with the previous by-election in blue Buckinghamshire at Chesham and Amersham. The Liberal Democrats have proven the Conservatives can be beaten anywhere. And I think people are so fed up with Boris Johnson, so fed up with his incompetence and his behaviour.

Justin Webb.

You say beaten anywhere. This this particular seat was a Brexit seat, a heavily Brexit supporting seat. What is the significance of the Liberal Democrats winning there?

Ed Davey.

Well, I think voters have moved on. They were focusing when I was talking to them about the underfunding of key health services like ambulances and GPs. I went five times to North Shropshire in ten days canvassing. People were really clear it was the health service. It was the rising cost of living. And these are people who who’ve played by the rules who used to vote Conservative.

Justin Webb.

Does that mean that Brexit is over as a kind of dividing thing in British politics?

Ed Davey.

It certainly wasn’t an issue in this election. I talked after our Chesham and Amersham victory about the Blue Wall. And this is another type of Blue Wall. The Tory Heartlands falling to the Liberal Democrats as we campaign on the issues that matter to local community that when we were in Chesham and Amersham, Buckinghamshire it was local planning, local development and the feeling the Conservatives had taken people in Chesham and Amersham for granted. After our victory the Conservatives had to rethink their views on planning. And then we’ve been building up in seats Chesham and Amersham which I called the blue wall seats. We’ve now got some amazing candidates in our target seats for Guilford to Eastbourne and from Cheltenham to Wimbledon. And now in North Shropshire we had this historic victory.

Justin Webb.

Taking of target seats and turning to Labour and specifically I suppose to your relationship with Keir Starmer. Is it time now for you and Keir Starmer to have a proper chat about what happens at the next general election?

Ed Davey.

I’ll just take you back to the two by election victories we’ve had this year in Chesham and Amersham and now in North Shropshire. There was no pact. No deal. Voters can work this sort of thing out for themselves. And I’m sure there were lots of Labour voters who voted tactically for Helen Morgan and the Liberal Democrats last night. And that’s just what voters want to do. It is their democracy.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.