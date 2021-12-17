North Shropshire: It wasn’t too good to be true after all!

A few minutes ago, I had that very satisfying feeling of adding Helen Morgan to my Twitter lists of Lib Dem MPs and Lib Dem Parliamentarians. A wee thing, but an immensely satisfying moment.

I am not at my best at the moment. It turns out that I’m not as good as I used to be at this staying up till 4:40 am then doing a day’s work malarkey. But I can’t stop smiling. This has been a very good day.

And that bursting of the Boris bubble made me smile. I enjoyed it much more than the Blue Wall bashing from June.

Exactly 6 months ago, hundreds of Lib Dems were wandering around Chesham and Amersham on a Summer’s evening trying to turn people out to vote. I was taking part in the phone knock-up. In a few hours’ time, we would welcome Sarah Green as our 13th MP. Even in our moment of glory after that, if you had told us that within 6 months, we’d be welcoming Helen Morgan as our 14th after winning North Shropshire, we’d have laughed.

When Owen Paterson announced his resignation on 4th November, the party had some decisions to take about how to approach this by-election. Within two days, we had leafletted half the constituency with a very clear message setting out that we were the challengers. Establishing yourself in that position is key. We knew that the local party was totally up for a fight and that was a key part of the decision to start looking for kitchen sinks.

Everything around this campaign seemed charmed in some way, almost too good to be true. I mean the Tories selecting a barrister from Birmingham who had to take a week off to learn about the constituency. And he hadn’t quite nailed it as yesterday as his Twitter poster showed him in Shrewsbury which is not in the constituency.

Our press team did some amazing work, persuading the Guardian to recommend that Labour voters backed the Lib Dems, and doing it far enough out to make a difference.

Helen came across as warm, competent and passionate about the area. She showed when Storm Arwen hit that she was already acting like an MP. I cannot wait to see her in the Commons.

What was absolutely amazing was the way the whole Party got behind the campaign. Hundreds of people went to North Shropshire from as far apart as Caithness, Kent and Cornwall. And those of us who couldn’t travel phoned and phoned. I have to say I felt a bit guilty yesterday sitting on my sofa hosting the Maraphone while people were out in the cold and dark doing good mornings and knocking up. I was very conscious that every single person who travelled to North Shropshire for polling day risked being pinged or catching Covid and having that ruin Christmas. The party owes its members a massive debt of gratitude for dropping everything and immersing themselves in the campaign.

Let’s not forget the news stories that unfolded during the campaign. The headlines went from sleaze to Peppa Pig to a Prime Minister that had lost his authority amongst his own MPs. But it was the steady drip feed of news about last year’s Christmas parties in government offices which really did for the Tories. Our canvassers heard stories from voters about how they weren’t able to see dying relatives while those in government could do pretty much what they liked. And they were livid.

I have been in politics for a long time and I’ve only rarely experienced such overwhelmingly positive reaction from voters. And that was reflected on the ground too as some of the most hardened cynics I know were saying two weeks ago that this was game on.

It just felt like it was too good to be true sometimes and I was worried, especially in the hours after the count, that we might be disappointed. But then the mood changed and Christine Jardine in her sunny yellow jacket telling the world that we had won big had us punching the air. Or something.

When you beat the Conservatives in a by-election, for the second time in one year.#NorthShropshire #NorthShropshireByElection pic.twitter.com/nrCSmBUnTu — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) December 17, 2021

It is amazing that Helen Morgan’s majority is more than the vote she got in 2019.

She, the party and its members did not put a foot wrong during the campaign. In politics we don’t always get the result we deserve. But we did last night.

I’m sure you will forgive us if we savour this moment for a few more days.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings