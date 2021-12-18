Michal Siewniak

International Migrants Day

By | Sat 18th December 2021 - 9:58 am

In no particular order, I am proud to call myself:

  • Immigrant
  • Migrant
  • Polish
  • European national
  • Global citizen
  • Citizen of the world
  • Resident of Welwyn Garden City

Each year, on the 18th December, we celebrate the International Migrants Day. A day like many others. However, it is a day which gives us an opportunity to recognise our contribution, reflect on our achievements and celebrate our uniqueness.

The International Migrants Day is a day when we can be truly proud of our own heritage, culture, upbringing, religious or ethnic background. Our faith affiliation, colour of our skin or country of our origin are only part of our story. It is our personal experiences and journey through life, which can help us to become better human beings, and which make us who we are.

We all “move around” for a number of different reasons; to better our lives, seek opportunities to work or study, or flee war of prosecution. We enhance our communities. We enrich our neighbourhoods. Life is at times challenging, hard and demanding. However, it has also plenty of happy and fulfilling moments. I believe that migration is strongly embedded in our DNA. Let’s not forget that we all have layers of identify and being a migrant is only one of them.

Maybe the health pandemic and another very turbulent year is a good moment to stop and reflect on how we treat each other and other people? Is this a good moment to be less judgmental and more open-minded? Let’s continue doing our little part to ensure that the world fosters a welcoming environment to all. Let’s recognise that we are members of the same global family.

It is time to celebrate! Happy International Migrants Day!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • William Wallace
    Over the past 3 general elections I have been impressed by the quality of so many young women candidates in seats across the north: impressive men, too, but the...
  • Tom Harney
    It would be helpful to get away from the idea that most people feel themselves tied to a political party. They are capable of deciding for themselves who to vot...
  • theakes
    Geoffrey Dron: I am currently having a discussion witrh Sarah Bedford about this very issue, yes our original decision has been superceded by events, corruption...
  • Martin
    Thank you Nick, I no longer receive local party emails (no longer have my address in the town), but I guessed it was a question of process; I can see that Max i...
  • John Marriott
    @Peter Martin Boy, those grapes you are peddling really are sour! Whatever you say about the Lib Dems, they certainly know how to run a by election campaign. I...