NewsHound

Ed Davey: Sajid Javid care package for unpaid carers “insulting”

By | Fri 3rd December 2021 - 11:40 am

Cash for unpaid carers amounts to 87p a year, Ed Davey told the Independent yesterday. This comment followed the publication of the government’s long delayed white paper on reforming funding for social care.

Ed Davey said that the funding on offer over a three-year period was an “insulting” response to the sacrifices made by millions of people who have cared for disabled or ill family members and other loved ones during the pandemic. They are now at “breaking point” after months without respite.

Ed Davey said:

Millions of people across the country are making huge sacrifices to look after loved ones. For the Conservative government to offer just 87p per carer is as insulting as it is short-sighted.

Carers have been repeatedly ignored and forgotten by this Conservative government, and the lack of funding in their social care white paper is the latest shocking example.

Unpaid carers have stepped up heroically during this pandemic. Most haven’t been able to take a break since it started. Most are simply exhausted and many are at breaking point, they deserve far more support.

The annual State of Caring report published on Wednesday by charity Carers UK found that one in four unpaid carers do not have enough money to cover monthly expenses with average outgoings of £1,370 a year on services or equipment for the person for whom they are a carer. Four in five carers are female and more than a quarter consider themselves to have a disability. Only one third are in paid work.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    Michael BG, there is no evidence of lack of demand in the UK. The current high inflation is a combination of excess demand and constrained supply. Univers...
  • Joe Bourke
    Peter Martin, "You may claim that the UK definition of unemployment meets some arbitrary international standard but it doesn’t meet any rational scientific...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Simon R, "Sneering" was your word. I don't see any evidence of that. I agree with Fiona. Private education shouldn't be banned but charitable status and...
  • Michael BG
    Joe Bourke, You just can’t bring yourself to answer my question within the terms it is asked. Within my question is a condition which you have recognised ...
  • Barry Lofty
    I did not watch Question Time but according to John and David Wendy Chamberlain did the party proud, I am not surprised because,as I have told my daily newspape...