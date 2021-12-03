NewsHound

Johnson panic visit to North Shropshire a cynical attempt to gloss over decades of neglect

By | Fri 3rd December 2021 - 5:41 pm

Commenting on Boris Johnson’s visit to North Shropshire today, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

The Prime Minister turning up in North Shropshire is nothing less than a panic visit, two weeks out from the election because he’s scared of an upset.

His visit will be seen for what it is – a cynical attempt to gloss over the fact that people are worried sick about ambulance wait times and feel taken for granted.

The people of North Shropshire are ready to send a message to Johnson’s government: their local health services have been failed, local farmers are being failed, and Shropshire couldn’t be further away from his levelling up agenda.

We need to send this Prime Minister a message that he can’t just jump in and jet off after decades of Conservative neglect. Voting for local Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan is the only way to send that message.

