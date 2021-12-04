Ed Davey says Tories show utter disregard for small businesses and calls for tax cut

It is Small Business Saturday. Writing in City AM, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says the Peppa Pig episode showed that Boris Johnson does not take the business community seriously. He says small businesses need help fast and calls for tax cuts which would benefit the smallest companies by an average of £5,000 each. He also wants the Employment Allowance to be quadrupled to £16,000, allowing a small business to employ five people without national insurance contributions.

Businesses have been through hell and back over the last two years. From on-off lockdowns to a botched trade deal with the EU…

With the Omicron variant creating a new cloud of uncertainty that is hanging over our economy, businesses are facing a looming winter of discontent… Businesses need help, and they need it fast…

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have shown utter disregard for small businesses. Their answer to small businesses’ woes is not to provide them with more support, but to hike their taxes…

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to immediately give small businesses the tax cut they deserve. This would mean over one million of Britain’s smallest businesses would see their taxes slashed by an average of £5,000 each…

By quadrupling the Employment Allowance to £16,000, a small business could employ five people without paying a penny of national insurance contributions.

I have heard from many business owners that Boris Johnson’s now infamous Peppa Pig speech at the CBI was an eye opener for them. It showed that this is a prime minister who doesn’t take the concerns of the business community seriously, and is more concerned with cracking jokes than solving problems…

The stark truth hitting home for many employers is that under Boris Johnson, the Conservatives have given up on being the party of businesses. Someone has to speak out for the small business owners and entrepreneurs who form the backbone of our economy. That starts with demanding a tax cut for small businesses right now, before it is too late.