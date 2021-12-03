Restating our political identity through a new liberal manifesto

Do you remember what you were doing on the evening of 16 April 2015? The chances are you were in front of your telly, as I was, watching the seven leaders’ TV debate in the run-up to the general election. I have a distinct memory of that night: I became aware I could sum of what six of the seven parties stood for in three or four seconds, but the one I struggled with was my own party.

We must be careful not to make too much of the ‘Do people know what we stand for?’ line, as politics is more about which parties feel right and trustworthy. But in a political culture dominated by two main parties, and a media culture governed by two sides to a story, it’s very hard for a third party to create an identity in the minds of the average voter. As a result, the Lib Dems have become in many voters’ eyes a compromise between Labour and the Conservatives, an image we have not shied away from encouraging with slogans such as ‘Stronger economy, fairer society’.

But we are not a compromise, we stand for something! The problem is that what we stand for is not easily summarised, the way being pro-environment is for the Greens or being anti-EU was for Ukip. So, we need to find a way of encapsulating what we offer.

We have the advantage of a political philosophy going back 400 years – liberalism – but to many people that’s just a crusty historical term long since mothballed.

Therefore, the first thing we need to do is dust off liberalism and reinvigorate it for today’s world, and that’s what a group of five of us have done in publishing ‘The New Liberal Manifesto’. It’s not a pre-election manifesto the way we understand the word but a restatement of the party’s liberal creed in relation to the major issues of the 2020s. It should serve as a forerunner of the Lib Dem manifesto for the 2023/24 general election, but essentially it’s a discussion document aimed at saying: this is where we come from, now let’s formulate an identity and a programme.

The New Liberal Manifesto sets out what liberalism has been historically, why it needs revitalising, and which issues need to feature most prominently in a Lib Dem party programme or conventional manifesto. Because we are talking about the principles of liberalism – some of which are valid even when we have no electoral benefit from being liberal – we have been able to go further than a ‘normal’ manifesto would go, but we have still been conscious of Realpolitik.

The five who have put this together embrace just about every level of Lib Dem activity, from grass roots activism to ex-MP and council leader, through federal party membership, academia, civil service, and liberal history. It doesn’t mean we’ve ‘got it right’, and we fully expect some party members to disagree with certain passages. But what’s important is that we have a discussion about where liberalism leads us in terms of how we present ourselves to the electorate.

And a better understanding of the Lib Dems will help both liberals and non-liberals. Those weighing up whether to vote for us who don’t naturally gravitate towards the Liberal Democrats may be encouraged to find there’s more that unites us than divides us. And if we end up with a hung parliament where some form of cooperation is necessary with other parties, those parties are entitled to know what floats the liberal’s boat.

So are we any closer to summarising the Lib Dems in three or four seconds? We don’t go there in the New Liberal Manifesto (we thought about it but felt that was a debate for another day), but having worked on the project for the best part of three years, I would say any summary must include individual liberty. Yet we need to make clear it’s a different liberty than the Tories’ ‘I’m all right, Jack, so to hell with the rest of the world’ – we need to get our compassion in there somewhere. ‘A compassionate society where the individual comes first’? Well, it’s up for discussion.

The New Liberal Manifesto can be downloaded free of charge from its own website, www.newliberalmanifesto.org.uk. An accessible (text-only) version is also available.

* Chris Bowers, a former director of the Environmental Transport Association and communications consultant to the European NGO umbrella Transport & Environment, oversaw the development and writing of the transport chapter of the 2019 review of the Liberal Democrats’ climate change policy. He is standing as a target seat candidate in the East Sussex County Council elections.