Low turnout as Tories retain Old Bexley and Sidcup with reduced majority

By | Fri 3rd December 2021 - 7:15 am

Conservative Louie French won the suburban London seat yesterday but the vote saw the Tories’ majority of nearly 19,000 slashed to just 4,478. The by-election had been called after the death in October of the well-liked former cabinet minister James Brokenshire. French won 11,189 votes, well head of the Labour challenger Daniel Francis who gained 6,711 votes. The turnout was low at 34 per cent compared to almost 70 per cent in the constituency at the 2019 general election.

Labour increased its share of the vote by over 7 per cent while the Conservatives’ share of the vote fell by more than 13 per cent. Reform UK kept its deposit, while both Lib Dems and the Greens lost theirs.

It was not expected to be a good night for the Lib Dems and it wasn’t. Two weeks ago, Ed Davey told the Guardian that we would be putting our efforts into North Shropshire and that is what we have been doing. Hundreds of people have travelled to North Shropshire to campaign, including the Lib Dem chief executive Mike Davies, our MPs and Ed Davey himself. So many more have joined the marophone sessions.

I don’t think this result has significant implications for North Shropshire, except for the low turnout of 34%. On average, turnout at by-elections has been 51%.

The Old Bexley and Sidcup turnout emphasises the need to get boots on the ground and voices on the phones in North Shropshire to get out the vote. Omicron and the cold weather are thought to be factors in the low turnout yesterday.

As we know from both local and national campaigns, where we work, we can win. Old Bexley and Sidcup was not for us but North Shropshire is within our reach. A leaked internal poll suggests that on postal votes we were with 10 per cent of the Conservatives.

There is everything to win in North Shropshire but as Helen Morgan said this week, we need even more people knocking on doors, stuffing envelopes and pushing leaflets through letterboxes.

Come and join the campaign. Come and take part in what could be a historic victory. Come and give a real bloody nose to the Tories who have been mismanaging our country and mismanaging Shropshire for far too long.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

