Ed Davey: “The Blue Wall is game on”

By | Sat 17th July 2021 - 5:00 pm

In an interview with the I, Ed Davey has announced that the Lib Dems are picking candidates in “blue wall” seats like Chesham and Amersham with the aim of taking seats off the Tories at the next General Election.

Speaking in Guildford, a former Lib Dem seat held by the Tories since 2005, Sir Ed said: “We’re selecting our candidate, do it early and get them on the doorstep.”

He added: “If we get through these selections, which are now going well apace, we’ll have campaigns, we’ll have people who are going out there and knocking on doors, week in week out, listening to people, and the Tory MPs are going to find them getting worried. They’ll start feeling that at the local level but it will feed through to the national level.”

He talked about his experience of knocking on doors in Chesham and Amersham:

These people have never had their door knocked and they’ve lived here 30, 40 years.’

“Although we’ve listened to people liking Johnson in the red wall, celebrity status and all that, I don’t think it goes down well in these seats. Their values – they’re quite outward looking, quite liberal, patriotic but not nationalist, they’re not convinced by populism, and I honestly had quite a number of doors where people said, ‘I’m not voting Tory again while he’s the leader.’” He concluded: “The blue wall is really game on.”

You can read the whole article here.

