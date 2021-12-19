Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey: The Conservatives can be beaten anywhere

By | Sun 19th December 2021 - 2:03 pm

You have to hand it to Ed Davey. The poor man has had Covid since Monday but he hasn’t let it stop him contributing to and celebrating our historic by-election victory in North Shropshire.

He might have been stuck indoors but he maraphoned like a trooper.

Perhaps the only benefit of his self isolation is that he is unlikely now to get a Council Tax Bill from Shropsire Council given how much time he has spent there in the past month.

Covid is not much fun, even when you are fully vaccinated and boostered as Ed is, but he has stepped up to the plate. And this morning that involved an interview with Trevor Phillips on Sky News.

He talked about how proud he was of the Party and how our victory in North Shropshire, hot on the heels of Chesham and Amersham, showed that  the Tories could be beaten anywhere:

It’s seemed at times that we are stuck with this appalling government, but Ed said it was possible that they could be beaten, 1997 style, at the next election. He even used that Alex Cole-Hamilton phrase, “new hope”:

Trevor Phillips had a bit of a go at him about our campaign in North Shropshire. Apparently we didn’t talk so much about sleaze and devoted a lot of space on our leaflets to talking about the dire state of local health care and ambulance delays. It was a bizarre attack given that that was what people there were really exercised about. Ed said that the Westminster bubble were preoccupied with party gate and Peppa Pig, but the most important things for people on the ground were their public services.

Ed ruled out a Progressive Alliance saying that voters were best placed to judge who was best to beat the Tories. We would put resources where we could win.

His attitude was pretty much similar to Labour’s Wes Streeting. Though we need to see Labour doing well where they are strong.

Ed did very well, but he wasn’t given the chance to repeat his performance on the Andrew Marr Show. Typically, the BBC continued its tradition of having Lib Dems on in inverse proportion to our relevance to the news agenda that week. Lib Dem Peer Olly Grender took them to task on Twitter:

Complaining about this sort of stuff is important because producers and editors will take note if enough people do it. Here’s the form.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about
This entry was posted in News.
