Boris: “One wheel on my wagon and I’m still rolling along”

Following up on Andy’s great post this morning, readers of a certain age will recall a song called “Three wheels on my wagon” by the New Christy Minstrels. You can listen to it via YouTube below. It’s a cracker.

The singer, in the persona of an American “pioneer”, describes “singing a happy song” as a wheel comes off his wagon, while he is chased by a band of arrow-firing “Cherokees” who are intent on killing the singer and his fellow wagon passengers.

The song proceeds, as “arrows fly right on by”, another wheel comes off the wagon but our singer remains optimistic, happily predicting that there’s a “hidden cave” around the next turn. A passenger who enquires “Are you sure this is the right road?” is angrily dismissed.

Another wheel comes off the wagon and a panicky passenger asks if she should get “the bag of beads and trinkets” to effect a quick getaway. This passenger is also airily turned away with the remark: “Woman, I know what I’m doing”. The singer keeps singing “a happy song” while “flaming spears burn my ears” and he is “all in flames at the reins”.

And then inevitably the last wheel comes off the wagon. The singer and his passenger are captured by the “Cherokees”.

I think the first wheel coming off Boris’ wagon was nearly 100 Tory MPs voting against his Omicron measures.

Wheel two going was the North Shropshire by-election result and Helen Morgan MP.

The departure of wheel three was most certainly Lord Frost resigning – the sole person who seemed to believe in the disgraceful Brexit/Ireland deceit that Johnson used to cement his power in the first place.

So it seems Boris is “still rolling along” on one wheel, singing a happy song and insisting he’s on the right road.

