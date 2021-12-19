Boris Johnson is sinking into pig manure. Has he had his day?

Is Johnson about to book the removal vans and move out of Downing Street? His stint as prime minister over? Yes please. Bring the vans in and bring the tenure of this increasingly hapless “leader” to an end.

At first thought, keeping Boris Johnson is good for us Lib Dems. His incompetence helped deliver the stunning North Shropshire result and get us our 13th MP. But his incompetence is now damaging our country. After Partygate, Peppagate, backbench rebellions and today, the resignation of Lord Frost, he increased looks as though he is up to his neck in Peppa poo.

As Oscar Wilde didn’t say: “To lose one by-election Mr Johnson, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.” And there is that sense about Boris Johnson. Carelessness. The sense of not having a grip on the public mood and on the mood within his own party.

Is it time for him to walk the plank?

Our Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran said last night:

This shock resignation is a sign of the chaos and confusion at the heart of this Conservative government. The rats are fleeing Boris Johnson’s sinking ship as he lurches from crisis to crisis. Even the prime minister’s once loyal supporters are now abandoning him, just as lifelong Conservative voters are switching in their droves to the Liberal Democrats. At a time, we need strong leadership to get us through the pandemic, we instead have a weak prime minister who has lost the support of his allies and the trust of the British people.

I have only met Boris Johnson once and that was on a hill outside Oxford where we were launching the 50-mile Oxford Green Belt Way. This was two days before he announced he his candidature for London Mayor. The Daily Telegraph, which then paid him a substantial sum for a column, had sent a clutch of reporters and a photographer. BBC Radio Oxford sent its reporter only be told by the Telegraph team to go away. That is not quite what they said but this is a polite blog and doesn’t use the language of some national hacks. What struck me as I looked around the assembled company was the number of people who had turned out simply to ogle at Johnson. They were almost hypnotised by his presence.

That charisma has remained with Boris Johnson until now. For a while, he has looked tired and haggard. That is understandable. A new baby. A serious dose of Covid-19 a year ago. And one of the toughest jobs in the world.

Being the prime minister of our country is always a big challenge job but for Johnson it has become exceptionally tough. He has lost two by-elections to the Lib Dems. He has lost any moral authority he might have had with the public. Backbenchers are openly talking about letters of no confidence. The 1922 Committee is revolting.

Boris Johnson has had to be cautious on some measures to slow the spread of Omicron because his backbenchers won’t support them, with nearly one hundred voting against tighter restrictions. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, yesterday declared a “major incident” as Omicron yomped across the capital. Johnson has downplayed the obvious divergence between himself and Chris Whitty at a press conference on Wednesday. But it is obvious he no longer commands the respect of England’s Chief Medical Officer.

Backbenchers are now pushing Johnson to get a stronger team at No 10. Veteran backbencher Sir Roger Gale has said that Johnson has one last chance.

This election result reflects the very real anger felt by the electorate towards Downing Street. The Prime Minister now has the Christmas recess to re-group. Nobody wants a leadership challenge in the middle of the pandemic but one more strike and he’s out. — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) December 17, 2021

Like John Major before him, he must be thinking there are a lot of bastards out there. Major faced his critics down with a leadership election.

Is the resignation of Lord Frost enough to trigger a leadership election? Will Johnson resign or face down his demons across the party? Almost certainly not. But barely a day goes past without Johnson sinking deeper into pig manure.

But don’t mention Peppa the Pig!

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.