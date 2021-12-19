Boris Johnson is sinking into pig manure. Has he had his day?

Is Johnson about to book the removal vans and move out of Downing Street? His stint as prime minister over? Yes please. Bring the vans in and bring the tenure of this increasingly hapless “leader” to an end.
At first thought, keeping Boris Johnson is good for us Lib Dems. His incompetence helped deliver the stunning North Shropshire result and get us our 13th MP. But his incompetence is now damaging our country. After Partygate, Peppagate, backbench rebellions and today, the resignation of Lord Frost, he increased looks as though he is up to his neck in Peppa poo.
As Oscar Wilde didn’t say: “To lose one by-election Mr Johnson, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.” And there is that sense about Boris Johnson. Carelessness. The sense of not having a grip on the public mood and on the mood within his own party.
Is it time for him to walk the plank?
Our Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran said last night:
This shock resignation is a sign of the chaos and confusion at the heart of this Conservative government.
The rats are fleeing Boris Johnson’s sinking ship as he lurches from crisis to crisis.
Even the prime minister’s once loyal supporters are now abandoning him, just as lifelong Conservative voters are switching in their droves to the Liberal Democrats.
At a time, we need strong leadership to get us through the pandemic, we instead have a weak prime minister who has lost the support of his allies and the trust of the British people.
I have only met Boris Johnson once and that was on a hill outside Oxford where we were launching the 50-mile Oxford Green Belt Way. This was two days before he announced he his candidature for London Mayor. The Daily Telegraph, which then paid him a substantial sum for a column, had sent a clutch of reporters and a photographer. BBC Radio Oxford sent its reporter only be told by the Telegraph team to go away. That is not quite what they said but this is a polite blog and doesn’t use the language of some national hacks. What struck me as I looked around the assembled company was the number of people who had turned out simply to ogle at Johnson. They were almost hypnotised by his presence.
That charisma has remained with Boris Johnson until now. For a while, he has looked tired and haggard. That is understandable. A new baby. A serious dose of Covid-19 a year ago. And one of the toughest jobs in the world.
Being the prime minister of our country is always a big challenge job but for Johnson it has become exceptionally tough. He has lost two by-elections to the Lib Dems. He has lost any moral authority he might have had with the public. Backbenchers are openly talking about letters of no confidence. The 1922 Committee is revolting.
Boris Johnson has had to be cautious on some measures to slow the spread of Omicron because his backbenchers won’t support them, with nearly one hundred voting against tighter restrictions. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, yesterday declared a “major incident” as Omicron yomped across the capital. Johnson has downplayed the obvious divergence between himself and Chris Whitty at a press conference on Wednesday. But it is obvious he no longer commands the respect of England’s Chief Medical Officer.
Backbenchers are now pushing Johnson to get a stronger team at No 10. Veteran backbencher Sir Roger Gale has said that Johnson has one last chance.
This election result reflects the very real anger felt by the electorate towards Downing Street. The Prime Minister now has the Christmas recess to re-group.
Nobody wants a leadership challenge in the middle of the pandemic but one more strike and he’s out.
— Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) December 17, 2021
Like John Major before him, he must be thinking there are a lot of bastards out there. Major faced his critics down with a leadership election.
Is the resignation of Lord Frost enough to trigger a leadership election? Will Johnson resign or face down his demons across the party? Almost certainly not. But barely a day goes past without Johnson sinking deeper into pig manure.
But don’t mention Peppa the Pig!
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.
All of that is true, but we are likely to find almost any successor rather harder to compete against.
liz truss is the favourite among the Con home activists. Strikes me as a very lightweight Thatcher wannabe. We need to be campaigning against the Tories, not their leader in particular.
Don’t worry about Boris, put your energy into talking about our people and what we can do to regain power and change things. Boris has had his day.
It was always clear that the ultimate threat to Boris Johnson would be Boris Johnson. It is not for us to intrude on private grief.
The longer Boris can limp on, the more the Conservative brand is tarnished and Conservative support will ebb away. Since I would prefer the Conservatives to be led by a political liability then by someone who may propel them to re-election, I hope that Boris can somehow cling on as Conservatives leader by the skin of his teeth, leading a divided and demoralised party to a defeat similar in scale to what befell them in 1997.
Andrew Marr was christened it ‘The Nightmare before Christmas’. As for the departure of Lord David Frost, I offer the following words: rats, sinking, ship. As for our PM, I am REALLY getting fed up with seeing those daily photo opportunities with the dishevelled one wearing a variety of uniforms ‘meeting the people’ instead of sitting down and sorting out the tattered governance of our country. If he can’t organise his hair,m what chance has he with the Government.
I see that ultra dry Steve Baker MP has ‘removed’ Nadine Dorries from his WhatsApp group for having the temerity to defend Johnson. Wow! Things are happening in the corridors of power. They are even now wheeling out the Vaccines Minister, Maggie Throup, (Maggie who?) so things must be getting desperate.
I cannot deny a large degree of satisfaction with the situation Boris Johnson finds himself in at the moment, he, in my opinion, has demeaned the position of Prime Minister of the UK but recognise that another leader will be harder for opposition party’s to oppose at least in the short term. Boris Johnson’s time in charge has managed to highlight the cronyism and corruption that seems endemic from people who have prominent positions in the governance of the country, perhaps?, this is one area that would resonate with the voters in the future?
Poor Boris. It must be difficult being a leader when you have no plan and no principles.
@Barry Lofty
How does it go, Barry, “The captain of this lugger…..”? Cromwell’s speech to the Long Parliament comes to mind. On the other hand, Brad Barrows might be right in arguing that the Tories led by Johnson may be a better proposition for the opposition parties at the next General Election than a party led by a dark horse with a track record of honesty. I notice a couple of Tories have mentioned Tom Tugendhat as a possible successor.
It reminds me for some reason of Maggie Smith’s character in Gosport Park saying to a fellow guest just after ‘Ivor Novello’ has finished a song at the piano, which went something like; “Don’t clap too loud. He might be encouraged to sing another song”.
“We need strong leadership to get us through the pandemic”
We do.
But, what are the Lib Dems proposing? Despite calling for ‘Plan B plus’ Lib Dem MPs actually voted for ‘Plan B double minus’. No vaccine passports and no mandatory vaccine requirements for NHS and some care workers.
This defines the Lib Dems as being closer to those on the Tory ultra right than sensible political opinion.
A call for everyone to ‘please wear masks and please get vaccinated’ is nowhere near “strong” enough!
Not yet. There’s no one plausible enough to replace him for the moment. Don’t forget that less than year ago he was the all conquering hero who had delivered victory in Hartlepool. The pandemic is a crazy rollercoaster of opinion that swoops and swings around in weeks, even days. North Shropshire was a magnificent victory, but it was a protest against a very specific set of events, not an endorsement of a coherent alternative liberal manifesto – no such document really exists. I strongly suspect that the 99 rebels and Lord Frost’s departure are by far the most telling problems, but they don’t have a leader – for the time being.
If the Conservative Party replaces Mr Johnson with almost any other person, it will be good for the country, which we should want.
However I agree with Andy Boddington that the change would be bad for our Party, because it would be good for the Conservative Party.
Purely electorally, the best thing for the Lib Dems would be for Johnson to stagger on, with fresh sleaze allegations seeping out daily. Sadly that would not be good for the UK.