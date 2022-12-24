Ed Davey

Ed Davey’s Christmas message for 2022

By | Sat 24th December 2022 - 8:00 am

Merry Christmas! I love this time of year. The cards, the carols, the chocolate, but most of all the chance to spend time together as a family – to celebrate together, to have fun together, give thanks to one another and to give thanks to God.

For me, the message of Christmas is for us to treat others – as we would wish to be treated and the symbol of Christmas is light – the light of hope, in the darkest week of the year. Hope that we all desperately need for these most challenging of times.

So from my family to yours: We wish you a Christmas full of love, joy and peace. And hope for a better future.

And we keep in our hearts those who are less fortunate – who will spend this Christmas without the comfort of family. Whether they have lost loved ones or been separated from them by war and destruction. Let’s give them the gift of hope this Christmas too.

Happy Christmas.

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston & Surbiton and Leader of the Liberal Democrats

