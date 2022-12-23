Alan Good

ALDC by-election report: 22nd December

By | Fri 23rd December 2022 - 9:23 pm

Your 2022 by-elections in review! Many congratulations to Lib Dems across the country year this, as we won  51 council by-elections this year, including 30 gains from other parties (Conservative, Labour, Green Party and independents). This is a net gain of 25 seats – significantly more than other parties!

Voters went to the ballot box in only one place this week, as the one and only by-election rounds off 2022 for Christmas. In Normanby ward in Redcar and Cleveland, we thank Tracy Jacobs for standing for the Lib Dems! A narrow Conservative gain from Labour, with multiple independents taking chunks of the vote – full results below:

Normanby, Redcar & Cleveland UA

Conservative: 389 [37.5%, +15.9%]
Labour: 357 [34.5%, +2.4%]
Independent: 143 [13.8%, +13.8%]
Independent: 109 [10.5%, +10.5%]
Liberal Democrat (Tracy Jacobs): 38 [3.7%, -12.9%]

Conservative GAIN from Labour

 

* Alan Good is a councillor on Manchester City Council and the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC.

