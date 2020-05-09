Ed Davey’s message for Europe Day

It’s Europe Day today and I find myself quite emotional. This country finds itself outside the European Union and with the prospect of no trade deal at the end of this year. Presumably Boris Johnson’s government thinks that we won’t notice that nasty little act of economic vandalism in the midst of the economic chaos wreaked by Coronavirus.

We know from the last few weeks how bloody difficult isolation is in our personal lives and so it is the same on the international scene.

Over on the Lib Dem website, Ed Davey has written this message for Europe Day:

Europe Day is a reminder of the value of international cooperation. Only by working internationally can we effectively combat international challenges. It is also an opportunity to recognise the contributions EU citizens living in the UK make to our society. These friends, colleagues, neighbours, and family members enrich our lives every day. During this crisis the contribution of migrants, including those from the EU, has been immense. On Europe Day 2020, we therefore give our heartfelt thanks to those in our NHS, those working to ensure we all have access to food, and those filling other essential roles. We cannot thank the people on the frontline enough for going above and beyond to look after us all. None of these people should face being kicked out of the UK by the Home Office after the service they have provided. Liberal Democrats will continue to call on the government to grant these heroes automatic indefinite leave to remain.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings