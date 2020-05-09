Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey’s message for Europe Day

By | Sat 9th May 2020 - 3:00 pm

It’s Europe Day today and I find myself quite emotional. This country finds itself outside the European Union and with the prospect of no trade deal at the end of this year. Presumably Boris Johnson’s government thinks that we won’t notice that nasty little act of economic vandalism in the midst of the economic chaos wreaked by Coronavirus.

We know from the last few weeks how bloody difficult isolation is in our personal lives and so it is the same on the international scene.

Over on the Lib Dem website, Ed Davey has written this message for Europe Day:

Europe Day is a reminder of the value of international cooperation.

Only by working internationally can we effectively combat international challenges.

It is also an opportunity to recognise the contributions EU citizens living in the UK make to our society. These friends, colleagues, neighbours, and family members enrich our lives every day.

During this crisis the contribution of migrants, including those from the EU, has been immense.

On Europe Day 2020, we therefore give our heartfelt thanks to those in our NHS, those working to ensure we all have access to food, and those filling other essential roles.

We cannot thank the people on the frontline enough for going above and beyond to look after us all.

None of these people should face being kicked out of the UK by the Home Office after the service they have provided.

Liberal Democrats will continue to call on the government to grant these heroes automatic indefinite leave to remain.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 9th May - 3:52pm
    I was at the special conference in Birmingham and supported the resolution to go onto coalition with the Conservatives. If a similar situation arose today,...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 9th May - 3:25pm
    In the summer of 1966, just after the euphoria of England’s World Cup victory and before I embarked on a teaching career (first monthly salary...
  • User AvatarLiberal Neil 9th May - 3:08pm
    @Simon Pike If we currently have two joint Leaders then they are, by definition, co-Leaders. If they are serving as Leaders for a limited period...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 9th May - 3:00pm
    Freddie, the costs of a minimum income guarantee are presented here https://www.libdemvoice.org/minimum-income-guarantee-63647.html There are two big changes that have been brought in with the tax...
  • User AvatarLiberal Neil 9th May - 2:57pm
    Spot on Emily.
  • User AvatarAndrew T 9th May - 2:57pm
    I get the impression that there are a significant minority of more middle class members who don't understand the realities that underpin people's legitimate criticism...