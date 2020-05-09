Isolation diary: Receiving a food box from the Government

This week we unexpectedly received an emergency food package from the Government.

My husband is on the extremely vulnerable list, which opens up a number of options for help with shopping. When he initially registered on the Government’s website he did not tick the box which asked whether he needed help with shopping. We were managing to access supplies and had friends and neighbours who had offered to help.

But getting a delivery from a supermarket was still a challenge, and I sometimes spent hours refreshing the screen in the hope of spotting a new delivery slot. The supermarket sites were saying that they would be contacting people on the Government’s list to offer them priority for deliveries, but that never happened to us.

Then the penny dropped – maybe we needed to tick the box to say that we did need help with shopping. So we did that and very soon we got two different emails offering us priority delivery slots. Then a large box arrived – the Government’s supply – which to be honest, we really didn’t need. So we have donated it to the local food bank via a friend.

We are trying to work out how to continue to get supermarket priority delivery slots, but not the emergency food package, which will now be delivered every week, it seems. The best advice I have been given is to ask the driver to take it back next time and cross us off the local list.

I am not exactly sure who puts these packages together, but I believe that Councils is responsible to co-ordinating them through a local hub. Huge thanks go to everyone involved in providing this valuable service, which is, no doubt, really useful to some people, especially to those not online.

Before I passed the box on to the food bank I did have a good look at the contents. According to the document that came with the box “This package should provide you with sufficient food and household essentials for one week”. It did indeed contain a good variety of items, but it didn’t quite amount to sufficient food for one person. We found rice, pasta, bread, porridge oats, biscuits, a mixture of fresh vegetables and fruit, cans of soup and pasta sauce, plus tea, coffee, toilet rolls and body wash. However, the only sources of protein were long-life milk, baked beans and a small tin of tuna.

I can quite understand the limitations on providing fresh dairy and meat (or vegetarian alternatives) in these packages. However, we should never assume that someone – especially a person with serious health issues – can follow a healthy diet for a week using only the contents of this box.

So if you know someone who is dependent on the Government food boxes whilst being shielded, please check that they really do have enough food, and of the right kind. Offer them some meat, fish, cheese or alternatives.

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

