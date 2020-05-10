John King

Remaining a Remainer

By | Sun 10th May 2020 - 9:00 am

Up for discussion at a recent meeting of my local pro-European group in Stratford-upon -Avon, was an item entitled “do we give up on Brexit?” It was prompted by the eclipse of Brexit in the public consciousness by the coronavirus, the collapse of hopes that we might still, somehow, remain in the EU, and the turnaround among some pro-European groups to support the idea of leaving the EU.

Given this situation, what should Remainers do? Should they lie low, at least for the time being, or should we “take up arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing end them?” I argue here that the latter course is the right one.

Swimming with the tide – the comfortable option

So far as most of the public is concerned Brexit has now been “done”, in Boris Johnson’s phrase. Many former Remainers, insofar as they think of it at all, feel they must make the best of it. A few diehards may see it as it really is; a national folly and an act of self harm. But most shrug their shoulders and bow to the inevitable. They find it far more comfortable to swim with the tide.

Even pro-European groups such as Best for Britain have found their principles to be flexible. Their mission statement states “We advocate for a Brexit that secures our future”. They are not alone: other organisations like the Eurocafe are either aiming for “a better Brexit” or steering clear of the subject altogether: any praise of the EU is now taboo.

One cannot blame these groups for taking the easier option, no doubt persuading themselves that they are being “realistic”. But I think it was Tony Benn who said “only dead fish swim with the tide”. Possibly Labour supporters should remember that.

Rejoining the EU

Some argue that the Brexit debate is over and old battles should not be re-fought. To advocate rejoining, they say, would invite accusations of undermining the Government’s negotiating hand. In other words, they fear being thought disloyal and are reluctant to defend EU membership.

Brendan Donnelly of the Federal Trust, a popular speaker here in Stratford, has pointed out that such timidity, self-doubt and diffidence, such deference to Euroscepticism and half hearted, apologetic support for the ideals and values of the EU, have been the Remain movement’s Achilles’ heel from the beginning. Indeed had Britain been more committed to the European Project from the start, instead of searching for every opt-out and concession it could find, Brexit would probably never have happened.

If support for leaving the EU was a serious mistake on 23 June 2016, then it remains one now. As the political scholar Andrew Blick says, “those who judge Brexit harmful have a duty to continue to openly disagree with it, rather than claiming to be reconciled with it (and probably convincing few in the process)”.

It was Emmanuel Macron who before his rise to power pointed out that the EU must be supported with a passion and aggression equivalent to the nationalists, if it is to survive. So perhaps some of us should be arguing for full blooded membership, being part of the Shengen free movement zone and adopting the Euro. Why not? With a radical pro-European wing matching the extreme Brexiteers on the other side, most Remainers will seem moderate by comparison, and more likely to achieve their modest ends.

The best strategy is clear, unashamed, enthusiastic support for rejoining. Having learned from our mistakes, we can be more effective Europeans in the future. We can lead Europe again, and do it better than before. Such sentiment will appeal to many Brexiteers, who to give them their due, want to see Britannia regaining its old glory. And it won’t do that by floating around in the mid-Atlantic, at the beck and call of Trump and Putin. It needs to be standing tall at the head of a powerful alliance of 28 nations, some of the most civilised and cultured in the world, that we have helped to forge and which we can take forward to new achievements.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.

  • Jo Hayes 10th May '20 - 9:44am

    International cooperation from within what is now the European Union is in our aims and objects. I would put the chances of anyone getting a two thirds majority at conference to change that as approximately nil. If any member wants to try, as is their democratic right, I will be there arguing passionately that they are misguided. The EU stands for values that are our values, which need us championing them as they come increasingly under threat. EU membership is in the national interest as well. That is what I believe and so do many fellow-members of the party, millions of Brits outside the party and informed observers across the world. Remainers were defeated, dragged out of the EU by a process based on misinformation and deceit. Fraud unravels all, as Lord Denning said. We do not have to accept that defeat, and I for one do not accept it. I agree with you that we should be loud and clear in our support for rejoining.

  • John Marriott 10th May '20 - 9:46am

    John King says; “We can lead Europe again”. Now that’s the kind of ‘throw away” line that got us to where we are. Why SHOULD we want to lead? Indeed, what gives us the right to EXPECT to lead? The days of Rule Britannia are long gone and surely the EU was supposed to be a partnership of equals. All empires have their day and then fade away. The sooner we discard the cloak of exceptionalism and wake up to the reality of our position in the world today the better. If leaving the EU, which is hardly a paradise at present anyway, will get us to stand on our own two feet – and, goodness me, it won’t be easy – let’s use the resilience our nations have recently shown finally to make our way in the world.

