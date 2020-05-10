The Voice

Lib Dem Councillor calls for gay and bi men to be allowed to participate in Covid-19 trials

By | Sun 10th May 2020 - 10:30 am

“Discriminatory, arbitrary and regressive.” Those are the words used by Liberal Democrat Councillor Victor Chamberlain to describe the decision to exclude the plasma of gay and bi men being used in the trial to try to find a treatment for Covid-19.

Victor has written to the Health Secretary to ask him to reverse this ban. He cites a similar trial in the Netherlands which doesn’t mention sexuality at all.

It’s great to see a Liberal Democrat councillor taking a leading role in this.

If you agree, the Equality Network in Scotland has set up a petition you can sign.

 

 

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRoland 10th May - 11:17am
    I don't see that much real difference between the German age limits and the UK limits. But then I grew up under the culture that...
  • User AvatarPeter Davies 10th May - 11:17am
    2005 was our best ever result.
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 10th May - 11:09am
    @David Raw Some people can display their knowledge derived from extensive study, some, like you, and hopefully people like me, whilst benefitting from Further Education,...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th May - 10:52am
    @ John Marriott Sadly, and in short, he's wrong, John. It was much earlier than September 1971 and Barber's Competition and Credit Control Act. Remember...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 10th May - 10:45am
    Thanks, Peter. I have realised about the danger of inflation and measures that will need to be taken to limit it, if possible. But I...
  • User Avatarexpats 10th May - 10:32am
    Martin 10th May '20 - 9:25am.... Martin. How could the 2010 Tories have not put foreward plans between May and October? A look at the...