Lib Dem Councillor calls for gay and bi men to be allowed to participate in Covid-19 trials

“Discriminatory, arbitrary and regressive.” Those are the words used by Liberal Democrat Councillor Victor Chamberlain to describe the decision to exclude the plasma of gay and bi men being used in the trial to try to find a treatment for Covid-19.

Victor has written to the Health Secretary to ask him to reverse this ban. He cites a similar trial in the Netherlands which doesn’t mention sexuality at all.

It’s great to see a Liberal Democrat councillor taking a leading role in this.

I've written to @MattHancock to demand that gay and bi men can participate in the trial at @GSTTnhs to find a treatment for #coronavirus. We know gay/bi men can safely take part. The Government is allowing out of date & homophobic rules to stop the fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VG2ixXlKuR — Cllr Victor ChamberlaIN (@VMMChamberlain) May 5, 2020

If you agree, the Equality Network in Scotland has set up a petition you can sign.