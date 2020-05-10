LibLink: Alistair Carmichael: It’s now time to consider a Universal Basic Income

Last week, Alistair Carmichael wrote an article for the Herald calling for a Universal Basic Income to be considered as a key part of the strategy for an economic recovery.

He cites practical examples of the people who are falling through the Government’s various support plans:

Thousands of families will face financial hardship in this crisis due to the current gaps in Government support. The small building firm in Shetland that I have been trying to help in recent weeks illustrates the problem well. It is owned by the two men who started it and runs as a limited company. The owners take most of their income though dividends. Their four employees have been furloughed and their position ought to be secure. As things stand, however, there is no adequate help for the two owners of the business. The purpose of the furlough scheme is to protect jobs now for when productive work restarts. Unless we find a way of helping these business owners, and thousands like them, there will be no business to which the employees can return.

While he is not yet totally convinced by UBI as a long term strategy, he thinks it needs to be properly considered as a way to remedy inequality – and says that the State Pension is essentially a form of UBI for older people:

Yes, a universal basic income risks giving money to people who do not need it. That, however, is something that is easily remedied through the tax system. If you think about it, we already have a form of universal basic income in the state pension. Anyone receiving that who gets more from an occupational or personal pension pays income tax on anything above the tax threshold. This also offers us an opportunity to gather evidence on which to base our decisions about the future of our economy and our society when this is all over. Income inequality has grown in this country and now poses a risk to social cohesion. A Universal Basic Income may be part of the answer to that. I frankly remain to be convinced but I have an open mind and I would like to see the evidence. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous creation, Sherlock Holmes, put it thus: “When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”

You can read his whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.