Ed leads Lib Dems back onto the streets

As stated on the Lib Dem website, yesterday was a major milestone for leaflet delivery and canvassing in England:

Delivery of leaflets by members and volunteers

Applicability: England from 8th March, Scotland from 15th March, Wales tbc

Volunteer delivery is permitted and has been risk-assessed. Volunteer delivery should be organised in line with the agreed party protocols, which can be found here on the Campaign Hub (Sign up here for access to the Hub).

Canvassing voters door-to-door

Applicability: England from 8th March, Scotland from 15th March, Wales tbc

Doorstep canvassing is permitted and has been risk-assessed. Doorstep canvassing should be organised in line with the agreed party protocols, which can be found here on the Campaign Hub (Sign up here for access to the Hub).