Ed leads Lib Dems back onto the streets

By | Tue 9th March 2021 - 8:46 am

As stated on the Lib Dem website, yesterday was a major milestone for leaflet delivery and canvassing in England:

Delivery of leaflets by members and volunteers
Applicability: England from 8th March, Scotland from 15th March, Wales tbc
Volunteer delivery is permitted and has been risk-assessed. Volunteer delivery should be organised in line with the agreed party protocols, which can be found here on the Campaign Hub (Sign up here for access to the Hub).

Canvassing voters door-to-door
Applicability: England from 8th March, Scotland from 15th March, Wales tbc
Doorstep canvassing is permitted and has been risk-assessed. Doorstep canvassing should be organised in line with the agreed party protocols, which can be found here on the Campaign Hub (Sign up here for access to the Hub).

Here’s some tweets which show that Lib Dems in London were quick to get off the mark, led by Ed:



Let us see tweets from party campaigners from elsewhere in the comments below…

One Comment

  • John Marriott 9th Mar '21 - 9:59am

    Believe it or not, I am really pleased that there are enough committed, enthusiastic souls, who are about to get stuck into ‘campaigning’ again. There is something uplifting about conviction. For many, as I have said before, it’s not the prospect of winning that drives them on, when you really drill down, it’s being involved in something they clearly believe in.

    Where the Lib Dems, and any other third/fourth/fifth party, parts company with the other two is that they never seem to want to figure out what to do if they actually do come out on top. Now I know that, like the lottery that advertises on telly, you have to be “in it to win it”, so leafleting and door knocking has to play a vital part. Unfortunately, starting a couple of months before Election Day is a bit late, unless you happen to be in a strong Lib Dem area – a luxury that was denied to me throughout my active political career.

    If you look at what both Labour and around here what the Tories do it is to have a plan about what they intend to do when they win control. They rarely reveal much detail to the electorate; but, having worked with the latter in a County Council administration between 2013 and 2017, even to the extent of being invited to their caucus meetings, while never taking winning for granted, they, or at least those with a few more brain cells to be able to lead them, are always looking well past Election Day.

