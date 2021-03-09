I’m in the midst of preparing for my forthcoming webinar: ‘What’s it Like to be Disabled in Britain in 2021?’ with speakers Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Michelle Daley and Dan White.

And I have learned so much. – Especially from members of the public who’ve sent in descriptions of their experiences to me*.

Emma shared with me that being disabled in Britain for her is being anxious about an appointment she’s been to numerous times before, but never knowing if she’s going to be able to park safely. Or, even if she can park safely, being able to get out of the car.

It’s about never being spontaneous, because she has to spend hours on Google figuring out whether there’s a disabled toilet nearby or whether she can access a particular building. She described it as her freedom taken away from her.

Adam, a Masters graduate, shared with me that he’s overqualified for his job as a payroll assistant, but has found it hard to find work because potential employers have issues with the level of his eye contact and the sound of his voice. He’s scared to say that he has a disability at job interviews.

Paul told me that:

As COVID-19 has shown, disabled people are still often isolated and seen as an add-on to social and economic life.

The following video was sent to me by a member of the public, in response to our call for disabled people to share with us what it’s like to be disabled in Britain in 2021.

This video is just a sample of some of the harrowing accounts of life as a disabled person that have been sent to me.

It demonstrates just how far we, as a society, have to go to achieve equality for all:

Join me, as we discuss these issues, possible solutions and much, much more on Thursday 11th March from 7pm-8:30pm GMT.

Note that we will be using the services of a British Sign Language interpreter and a transcriber for subtitling.

* Isabelle Parasram is the Vice President of the Liberal Democrats.