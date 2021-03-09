VIDEO – European nationals and the importance of the local elections 2021

Local elections 2021, Thursday, 6th May

The UK has now left the EU, however did you know that:

You can still vote in the local elections as a European citizen?

Your vote hugely matters?

You can continue shaping the future of the local communities?

Yes, it is exactly two months until the next elections. Although some European countries, including Poland, signed a bilateral agreement with the UK, which enables us to continue voting and standing in the local elections, our future political participation is far from certain. This process simply can’t be taken for granted and our voices must continue to be heard!

So, don’t forget to register to vote, don’t forget to cast your vote and I will be in touch soon with further updates!

See you!

P.S: Link: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor