Ed’s Day – 19 June 2019

It’s Wednesday, it’s eve of poll, and there’s a by-election in Merton

Canvassing for the amazing ⁦@JeniferGouldCH⁩ in Cannon Hill by-election in Merton – polling day tomorrow! Labour vote softer than ever – fantastic doorstep response! email [email protected] if you can help tomorrow Come on #MertonMachine ⁦@LibDems⁩ pic.twitter.com/Yr6d9auJ9t — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 19, 2019

Earlier, Ed and Jo were on the Jeremy Vine Show talking about the coalition. He said he was proud of our record in the coalition, that we put country before party and did so many good things, quadrupling nuclear power, raising the state pension and taking many people out of income tax. He highlighted Norman Lamb’s work on mental health.

He talked about the compromises we had to make go give the country stable government. He contrasted with this “appalling” government. Apart from Brexit, he said that austerity has got worse under the Tories.

He highlighted recent gains to say that Lib Dems are on the up.

He said his vision was the right one to stop Brexit, tackle the climate change emergency and improve public services and his experience gave him the ability to be Prime Minister – pointing out that Lib Dem members might be choosing a PM in this election.

Listen here from about 35:52.

And he attacked South West Railways and the RMT for contributing to travel chaos on his patch:

Appalling disruption in Surbiton & across @SW_Help this week Deeply disappointing RMT leaders putting their own interests (& chances in upcoming internal election) above needs of travelling public SWR’s record bad enough without RMT calling totally unjustified & damaging strike https://t.co/w7kkGpEUF5 — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 19, 2019

Ed’s website is here and you can follow him on Twitter here.