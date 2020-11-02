Election USA: Brace yourself for delay, frustration and confusion

Those of a nervous disposition look away now.

TRUMP DECLARES VICTORY AS EARLY VOTE COUNTS FAVOUR HIM

-That could well be the headline you wake up to on Wednesday morning.

Donald Trump is preparing a podium to walk up to and say that he has won the US Presidential election, after a few votes are counted in swing states.

And he may well have some evidence to support him, to a small extent.

The way the votes are being cast in the USA, and the ways in which they will be counted, verified and challenged, is like no other American election.

Add in the wild card of a President who is prepared to say anything to support his re-election, and you have a recipe for protracted, confusing and frustrating delay with the strong possibility of civil disobedience, street riots and shootings thrown in.

Over half of the votes cast will be by post. The US Postal system is creaking, and has had political interventions into its organisation in the last months and years. There have been reports of enormous delays to ballots going out and losses of thousands of completed ballots.

There have been almost daily challenges to the postal ballot system in one state or the other over the last few months. That will continue and become even more frequent.

The problems with the postal system, related to the election, will continue and get worse.

The way votes are counted varies from state to state and, indeed, from county to county. Some count postal votes first. Some count polling station votes first. Some mix them together and vote them concurrently. Some votes will be counted on election night, some will counted up to several days after the election. It could be weeks or months before the final result is declared.

Take a key state – Pennsylvania. That is the one state that, essentially, Joe Biden must win to be elected President. And if Trump wins it, then it would suggest that he will continue as President.

The New York Times reported yesterday:

As the national early vote climbs past a staggering 93 million and challenges to the electoral process intensify across states, President Trump and Joe Biden are barreling into Pennsylvania and turning it into the top battleground in Tuesday’s election, with Democrats flooding in with door-knockers and Republicans trying to parlay Mr. Trump’s rallies into big turnout once again.

Both campaigns see Pennsylvania as increasingly crucial to victory: Mr. Trump now appears more competitive here than in Michigan and Wisconsin, two other key northern states he hopes to win, and Mr. Biden’s clearest electoral path to the White House runs through the state. Pennsylvania has more Electoral College votes, 20, than any other traditional battleground except Florida, and Mr. Trump won the state by less than one percentage point in 2016.

Bear in mind that “mail-in” votes will strongly favour the Democrats and in-person voting will strongly favour the Republicans.

As Marshall Cohen of CNN reports in a fascinating article:

As a result, in some of the most competitive states, early results may look too rosy for former Vice President Joe Biden, before falling back down to earth and becoming more representative of the true outcome. In other states, Trump could see early leads that slowly narrow as more ballots are counted.

This won’t be a sign of fraud or irregularities. Rather, it’s just a reflection of how states count votes. Some states process early ballots first, and will report those early in the night, while others save them for last.

Pennsylvania, unfortunately, is a “red mirage” state. There, they do not process postal ballots before election day. So early count tallies will contain strongly in-person votes, and therefore they will strongly favour Trump. CNN says:

Early waves of results will likely come from ballots cast on Election Day and from outside the state’s population centers, which are expected to favor Trump.

As absentee ballots get counted late on Tuesday night and bigger cities report more of their votes, or even over the days that follow, the statewide vote count could shift in Biden’s direction.

That “red mirage” effect will also feature in Wisconsin and Michigan, two key states that Trump won by a gnat’s whisker last time. It will also be prevalent in Minnesota, which Trump is hoping to win.

Conversely, some states will show a “blue mirage”. That is, early vote counts will favour Biden and then his lead will fall away as sacks of Trump votes are counted. This may well happen in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Iowa – all key swing states – and in Nevada.

The situation is more mixed in other states:

In Georgia, some counties will report large chunks of absentee ballots quickly after the polls close, but other counties won’t right away. It’s unclear exactly how this will shake out on election night.

Arizona saw drastic post-election shifts in the 2018 Senate race. Officials took steps to avoid that this year, and the count is expected to be faster. There might be less of a delay between posted results from absentee ballots and Election Day ballots, reducing the threat of a “mirage.”

Additionally, in New Hampshire and Maine, local officials will blend absentee ballots and Election Day ballots before the results are released, eliminating any “shifts.” These states favor Biden, but there is a tight race to win one electoral vote in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Even after election night there are likely to be scores of court challenges about batches of votes. The lawyers are circling particularly in Philadelphia. Cases could even go to the Supreme Court – which now has a right-wing bias of 6-3, in Trump’s favour.

So, I would advise approaching Tuesday night with a very cautious spirit. Prepare for enormous frustration.

I hope I am wrong and that it is a clear win for Biden. But I am not holding my breath.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.